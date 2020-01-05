Biden’s Iraqi-Iranian Parliament votes to expel U.S. troops from Iraq

The Iraqi Parliament has voted to expel U.S. troops., Axios reports. They passed a resolution Sunday calling on the government to expel U.S. troops from the country in response to the killing of Iranian terrorist-General Qasem Soleimani and the leader of an Iraqi militia on its soil.

The legal basis for the U.S. presence in Iraq is that it comes at Iraq’s invitation. A U.S. exit from Iraq could ultimately be one of the most consequential results of Soleimani’s killing because it would significantly hamper the fight against ISIS and achieve a major Iranian objective.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Iraq “cannot accept” a “political assassination” on its soil. He called the attack a grave violation of Iraqi sovereignty. He’s an Iranian puppet.

The resolution calls for the entire coalition to leave.

The U.S. undoubtedly anticipated this and it wouldn’t surprise us if the administration doesn’t care. Then again, we might ignore it since it’s Iranian-backed as Allen West believes.

@AllenWest says America won’t respect the Iraqi parliamentary vote to expel American forces because the Iraqi parliament is Iranian backed! This is how republicans see the democracy they instated in Iraq 17 years ago. They don’t even consider Iraq a sovereign state. pic.twitter.com/9btJ4QoDcz — Samah سماح (@samahabbas89) January 5, 2020

THE UNELECTED IRANIAN FORCES ENTERED THE VOTING CHAMBER

Members of the Iranian backed PMU enter Iraq’s Parliament along with elected MPs as a show of strength during the vote.

Unelected PMF/PMU members, the Iranian-intelligence backed network that has been working to gain political power in Iraq, have significantly co-opted the Iraqi parliament. Iran’s covert political network inside of Iraq has grown considerably under Qassem Soleimani.

The Kurds left when they entered.

BIDEN LIT THE FUSE TO MAKE THIS ALL POSSIBLE

The reason this is happening is that in 2010, Joe Biden made sure that it would.

Then-vice president Joe Biden enabled recently assassinated Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani to push the United States out of Iraq and deliver the country into the hands of Iran.

In 2010, as Iraq faced pivotal elections that decided the country’s direction, Soleimani went to great lengths to ensure Iranian-backed politicians won control of the government.

During that time, then-vice president Biden called pro-America Iraqi politician Ayad Allawi to demand that he stop trying to form a government. That paved the way for Soleimani to orchestrate an Iranian takeover of the Iraqi political system, according to a New Yorker exposé.

From the New Yorker:

The deal was a heavy blow to Ayad Allawi, a pro-American secular politician whose party had won the most parliamentary seats in the elections, but who failed to put together a majority coalition. In an interview in Jordan, he said that with U.S. backing he could have built a majority. Instead, the Americans pushed him aside in favor of Maliki. He told me that Vice-President Joe Biden called to tell him to abandon his bid for Prime Minister, saying, “You can’t form a government.”

Allawi said he suspected that the Americans weren’t willing to deal with the trouble the Iranians would have made if he had become Prime Minister. They wanted to stay in Iraq, he said, but only if the effort involved was minimal. “I needed American support,” he said. “But they wanted to leave, and they handed the country to the Iranians. Iraq is a failed state now, an Iranian colony.”

The Obama-Biden administration always took the easy way out.