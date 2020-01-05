Unemployed QB Colin Kaepernick defends Soleimani over racist Americans

Former NFL quarterback and far-left activist, Colin Kaepernick, came out in support of Iran by claiming an attack on the terrorist Qassem Soleimani is racist. He tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.”

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

The President droned the terrorist general outside a Baghdad airport on Thursday to deter imminent attacks on U.S. personnel and diplomats.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the airstrike ordered to kill top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani “saved American lives.” Pompeo said earlier this morning the decision to eliminate Soleimani was in response to “imminent threats to American lives.” https://t.co/S9VYrZNDv9 pic.twitter.com/RL2eEQfGfq — CNN (@CNN) January 3, 2020

Americans aren’t imperialists, but it’s a big communist talking point. Soleimani has been slaughtering black and brown people for years.

Twitter users didn’t take it well:

