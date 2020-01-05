Unemployed QB Colin Kaepernick defends Soleimani over racist Americans

Former NFL quarterback and far-left activist, Colin Kaepernick, came out in support of Iran by claiming an attack on the terrorist Qassem Soleimani is racist. He tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.”

The President droned the terrorist general outside a Baghdad airport on Thursday to deter imminent attacks on U.S. personnel and diplomats.

Americans aren’t imperialists, but it’s a big communist talking point. Soleimani has been slaughtering black and brown people for years.

Twitter users didn’t take it well:

THE DEM MEDIA AND POLITICIANS ARE PARROTING BUT WE WERE IN IMMINENT DANGER OF THE ‘BIG ATTACK’

