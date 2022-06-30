Michael Stenger’s Death Brings Up the Question of J6 Agitators

Fox confirmed the death of Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms who was in charge of Senate security the day of the Capitol riot. He suffered from cancer. His family said his death is no one’s business and “has nothing to do with January 6 at all.” There is really no mystery as some suspect. He was ill.

Mr. Stenger repeatedly made requests for the National Guard on January 6, 2021, and his pleas went unanswered. He resigned over it or was ousted. Mr. Stenger was one of the people held responsible for the riot at the Capitol but it was unfair. He tried to get help.

He made note of his concerns about the professional agitators who were at the Capitol on January 6.

During his testimony, he made note of it.

Investigate the Funding and Travel

“There is an opportunity to learn lessons from the events of January 6th,” Stenger said in his opening statement to Congress on February 23, 2021. “Investigations should be considered as to funding and travel of what appears to be professional agitators.”

“First Amendment rights should always be considered in conjunction with professional investigations,” he added. “The law enforcement coordination in the National Capital Region should be reviewed to determine what can be done in a more efficient and productive manner. Intelligence collection and dissemination, training, and concepts on the use of force must be consistent. This integration should be accomplished without regard to self-serving interest and cost.”

“In conclusion, whenever you prepare for a major event, you must always consider the possibility of some form of civil disobedience at these demonstrations and plan accordingly,” Stenger added. “The events of January 6th went beyond disobedience. This was a violent, coordinated attack where the loss of life could have been much worse.”

There is a lot we don’t know about January 6th and it won’t be uncovered by the J6 witch hunt tribunal. Is anyone investigating the professional agitators and the funding?

Michael Stenger, Senate Sergeant at Arms on January 6th, was found dead today.. pic.twitter.com/9upvUwrdtl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 28, 2022

