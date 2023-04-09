Biden’s Losing France! Macron Wants to Carve Their Own Path with Their Own Military

Biden is losing Europe too. We’re running out of allies. French President Macron said Europe must become less dependent on the United States. In what the NY Times described as a “very agreeable” call, French President Macron said he wants “strategic autonomy.”

President Emmanuel Macron of France said in an interview Friday that for Europe to be a credible partner to the United States it also had to be “an autonomous partner” with its own military and technological capacities, because “cooperation cannot be dependence.”

He also made a note of the pandemic and threats to democracy. Macron discussed Taiwan with Biden, and he said he had no interest in accelerating the crisis.

Macron plans to pursue a strategy independent of both Washington and Beijing.

French President Macron said Europe should not accelerate the conflict but take the time to build its position as a third pole between China and the United States in comments to French newspaper Les Echos and Politico made during his visit to China.

Mr. MACRON WANTS AUTONOMY

Speaking to a dozen foreign correspondents, Mr. Macron said he had a long telephone discussion last Sunday with President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in which he explained his thinking on the future of NATO.

“It’s not that we want to undo the existing alliances or partnerships,” he said. But, he continued, “Cooperating is choosing to work together for shared values and objectives. The day that cooperation becomes dependent, you have become somebody’s vassal, and you disappear.”

Still, Macron defended the policies. What else can he do?

