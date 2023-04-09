79 Chinese Warships Surround Taiwan for the Second Time

For only the second time, the Chinese military has surrounded Taiwan, which they view as a breakaway province. The first time was when then-Nancy Pelosi visited as Speaker. This time it was hours after President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States and a meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The CCP said the exercises are a “stern warning.”

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry said 71 Chinese military planes and nine ships crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

The line is an unofficial dividing line between Chinese and Taiwanese territories.

One of the ships fired a round from its deck as it sailed near Pingtan island, China’s closest point to Taiwan, Reuters reported.

Chinese state media said the military drills would “simultaneously organize patrols and advances around Taiwan island, shaping an all-round encirclement and deterrence posture.”

It added that “long-range rocket artillery, naval destroyers, missile boats, air force fighters, bombers, jammers, and refuellers” had all been deployed by China’s military. China’s three-day operation around Taiwan – dubbed “United Sharp Sword” – will run until Monday, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said.

Taiwan considers itself a sovereign state with its own constitution and leaders.

But China sees the island as a breakaway province that will eventually be brought under Beijing’s control – by force if necessary. China’s President Xi Jinping has said “reunification” with Taiwan “must be fulfilled.” Joe Biden sticks with the One China policy.

