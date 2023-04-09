Sen. Feinstein’s Vacation Home Sold for $25.5 Million

Located just outside downtown Aspen, the estate hit the market asking $29.9 million in July, following Mr. Blum’s death in February 2022. Known as Bear Paw Ranch, the roughly 36-acre property was sold by a family trust whose beneficiaries are Mr. Blum’s three daughters from a previous marriage.

Mrs. Feinstein has dementia, and her husband is dead. If they are ill-gotten gains, they are no more.

FEINSTEIN IS A CCP FAN

Feinstein is a CCP champion. She said in 2020 that China was “growing into a respectable nation” and cautioned against holding China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the Chinese spy who worked for her for twenty years as a top aide, and who is still in the country, her husband made a lot of money with China. He made the money as she promoted the CCP in the Senate.

As mayor of San Francisco, she established a “sister city” relationship with Shanghai, and it was a robust relationship by all accounts. She took her husband Richard Blum to China on a trip. They both formed a tight relationship to Shanghai Mayor Jiang Zemin.

Both Feinstein and Jiang rose to the highest levels in their careers and, as Jiang initiated a brutal crackdown against practitioners of Falun Gong, including mass imprisonments, beatings, torture, rape, organ harvesting, and murder, and engaging in alleged human rights atrocities against Tibetans. Feinstein never renounced her friendship with Jiang, in spite of these acts, The Federalist reports.

They even visited each other in the U.S. and China.

Feinstein and her husband dined with President Jiang in Zhongnanhai in Mao Zedong’s residence. They allegedly slept in his bed.

She pushed increased trade with China.

Her relentless support for increased trade with China continues even now, despite the fact that it hurts the American worker.