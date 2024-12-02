Biden’s Massive Surge of Weapons to Ukraine in 49 Days

With 49 days left, the lame-duck administration will send as much taxpayer cash and as many weapons as possible to continue the war. This massive surge is high risk depending on what they send.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan boasted on the Sunday news shows that the White House is surging as many weapons as possible to Ukraine in the final days of the Biden administration.

Sullivan told ABC News that with just 50 days left in Biden’s term, the White House is busy trying to “get Ukraine all the tools we possibly can to strengthen their position on the battlefield.”

“President Biden directed me to oversee a massive surge in the military equipment that we are delivering to Ukraine so that we have spent every dollar that Congress has appropriated to us by the time that President Biden leaves office,” he said.

He also assured viewers that they would not return nuclear weapons to Ukraine and added they are sending weapons so Ukraine can enter negotiations with Russia if they “feel they could achieve the outcome that they would like to see.”

RUSH TO SPEND YOUR MONEY: “President Biden directed me to oversee a massive surge in the military equipment that we are delivering to Ukraine so that we have spent every dollar that Congress has appropriated to us by the time that Biden leaves office,” Jake Sullivan says. pic.twitter.com/nwdkPSMDep — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 1, 2024

Jake Sullivan also believes Christ Wray has to stay in office for a full ten years. Sullivan is pretending Biden kept Wray because Trump appointed him for ten years. In reality, they kept him because he was a loyal soldier for the Biden administration.

Jake Sullivan, with a straight face, says FBI directors are “supposed to be insulated from politics.” pic.twitter.com/pc26WOmCGK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 1, 2024

