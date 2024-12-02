Hunter’s 10-Year Crime Spree Is Fully Pardoned

As we reported, Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, yesterday, and he put a date on it. He pardoned him for all crimes from 2014 onward. Hunter is not accountable for his decade-long crime spree.

Who can forget that in 2014, Hunter sat on the Burisma board?

The tax and gun charges weren’t the serious crimes he allegedly committed. This pardon forgives the more serious crimes he appears to have committed. These two Bidens sold us out to foreign countries. Hunter tried to sell our drilling rights to the CCP.

Democrats now want the entire administration to be given preemptive pardons:

PARDON? Democrats are now calling on Biden to pardon his entire administration, Democrats in Congress, and himself. So much for the party of ‘no one is above the law’! pic.twitter.com/4iZQrfCYuP — @amuse (@amuse) December 2, 2024

Biden used his son as a bagman as he sold influence to our enemies and other countries like Ukraine.

Will Joe pardon himself? He opened the borders illegally, unilaterally started wars, and ignored BLM and Antifa violence.

Andrew Weissman claimed Joe is living morality and the rule of law.

Hey Andrew Weissmann, tell us more about Biden’s character. We are going to have fun with LOTS of these fools who actually believed that Joe Biden wouldn’t pardon his son because he is such an honorable man. pic.twitter.com/UyTacNAPgt — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 2, 2024

This Biden crime family is losing the agencies of government that protected them for so long and attacked any who would dare challenge them. However, they still have the entire media.

No one is above the law except them.

“No One is Above The Law” – Joe Biden Turns out, that was a lie pic.twitter.com/U1Lh7LtlI9 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 2, 2024

So much for no one is above the law.

A compilation of every time KJP was asked if Biden is going to pardon Hunter and every time she said no.pic.twitter.com/i4hEeVEpjN — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 2, 2024

The media doesn’t want Kash Patel, claiming he isn’t qualified. He is eminently qualified. We have already reviewed his credentials on this link. They don’t want Patel because he wants to clean up the FBI that threatens Christians, Jews, parents, and other so-called domestic terrorists.

History Will Repeat Itself

Joe Biden peddled influence, and he’s getting away with it, as is his son. He can wipe it all away with his pen. That is a bad precedent. The lawfare they used against Donald Trump and anyone allied with him will go unpunished and probably unrecognized. They abused the system over and over.

It will happen again without accountability and with a media that will forever protect them. Perhaps it will be worse next time.

The government was used to cover up corruption and abuses of power.

This administration can retaliate by reducing the size of government and breaking up the bastions of power. The bigger the government, the greater the unaccountability and lack of transparency.

Donald Trump said he would return the government to the people. Let’s hope he can do it in four years. He will meet resistance from Republicans and Democrats. The Uniparty and the globalists still exist. They haven’t gone anywhere and are planning their resistance.

Ahhh as expected, President Biden has granted a full pardon to his son for a specific time period in order to protect him from future prosecution. https://t.co/hLqKBgHfMK pic.twitter.com/qrUots4xRj — Yashar Ali (@yashar) December 2, 2024

Brain-rotted grifters:

NEW: Scott Jennings goes off on “brain-rotted” Democrats who are defending Biden’s pardon of Hunter. This CNN panel member got upset at him “hurling names.” She claimed Biden never “lied” and Jennings absolutely LOST IT. “Every American, except the most partisan, brain-rotted… pic.twitter.com/OV2i0cQVCq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2024

Charlamagne on Breakfast Club: “I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically when they have shown us they’re not. You know, whether it’s skipping the primary process when Biden stepped down and things like Biden pardoning his son. Stop acting like y’all are the pure party and Republicans aren’t.”

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email