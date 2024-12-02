Media Terrorizes the Masses Over the Trump Administration

The media has begun fear tactics to gin up hysteria among the masses. This morning, NBC Fake News reported that gay couples are rushing to get married and have children, as if Donald Trump was going to overturn their right to marry. Naturally, there is no evidence for this. He couldn’t do it if he wanted to do it, and he doesn’t want to do it.

A CNN commenter said the military would shoot and kill her if she protested the deportation of criminals. If she does try to harbor illegal aliens, she could be arrested, but no one will shoot her. However, her goal is likely to stir terror and make people afraid of the new administration.

She made everything about children, who are not targets and ignored the fact that this mass deportation is aimed at criminal aliens.

Jennings said, “We’re way down the Rabbit Hol.e”

CNN lady says she’ll physically stop the military from deporting illegals despite admitting some are terrorists pic.twitter.com/KGGV97cPFu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 19, 2024

Ms. Magazine claims Trump voters might take away women’s right to vote. According to the crazy author of the piece, Republican voters don’t want women to have rights.

This isn’t satire:

In an article worthy of the Onion, Ms. writer Emma Cieslik (she/her) — a self-described “queer, disabled and neurodivergent public historian and museum worker” — states that “several influential Trump supporters” have expressed disdain for women and women’s rights this month.

Many of these “threatened women’s bodily autonomy, including at least one threat of rape,” she adds.

[…]

[An alleged influential Trump supporting pastor] Joel Webbon apparently said in his podcast that he “allows” his wife to vote despite his opposition to the 19th amendment, but “what we’re practicing is not hypocrisy, what we’re practicing is restitution — my loving wife said, ‘Wicked people stole half of your vote, husband, and I would like to give it back to you.’”

This is only the beginning of the terror news because it works. According to this poll below, half the Democrats in the country are terrified of this presidency.

New CBS News Poll Finds 50% of Democrats are ‘Scared’ of Trump’s Presidency pic.twitter.com/2KO3q7MD3F — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 24, 2024

