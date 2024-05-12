Biden’s Ministry of Truth Is Back! CISA+ Chatting with Social Media

The Biden Ministry of Truth claimed it stopped censoring social media after the Missouri v. Biden preliminary injunction. As the Supreme Court considers the case, Sen. Mark Warner says they’ve started again. Federal agencies are again cracking down on so-called disinformation on the Internet.

Next Gov’s David DiMolfetta Writes:

Key federal agencies have resumed discussions with social media companies over removing disinformation on their sites as the November presidential election nears, a stark reversal after the Biden administration for months froze communications with social platforms amid a pending First Amendment case in the Supreme Court, a top senator said Monday.

Mark Warner, D-Va., who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters in a briefing at RSA Conference that agencies restarted talks with social media companies as the Supreme Court heard arguments in Murthy v. Missouri, a case that first began in the Fifth Circuit appellate court last July. The case was fueled by allegations that federal agencies like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were coercing platforms to remove content related to vaccine safety and the 2020 presidential election results.

The case is based on the Biden administration’s suppression of conservative political voices.

Warner said the administration thinks the Supreme Court is friendly toward some of their views. “There seemed to be a lot of sympathy that the government ought to have at least voluntary communications with [the companies],” he explained.

Sure, swaying an election and silencing free speech is very sympathetic. What a clown show. Same case, same routing, nothing changes.

In July 2023, a district judge issued an injunction. He barred the administration from colluding with social media companies to censor users. Another judge loosened it up quite a bit.

THE TWITTER FILES

The Twitter Files revealed that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies pressured Twitter’s officials to silence users in various ways under the lie that they were fighting foreign disinformation. They were silencing Americans on the vaccine, COVID, the border, transgenderism, the election, DEI and CRT. They silenced the political voices of any other Marxist transformative changes.

WATCH:

This is an important article that @dbongino brought up today on his show. (linked below)

CISA and FBI are seemingly resuming talks with social media companies regarding “misinformation” and censorship.

Missouri v Biden injunction at SCOTUS is currently stayed until they release… pic.twitter.com/126J2tiM8Y — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) May 9, 2024

Related