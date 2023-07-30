Biden’s New Dog Commander Bit 7 People in 4 Months

Remember that Biden biting dog, Major? He’s gone now – he went to dog heaven after being evicted from the White House. He used to bite friends and Secret Service agents as he roamed the White House. I thought it made sense that he attacked people since dogs often take on the personality of their masters. Well, now we have Commander.

The New York Post reported, “President Biden’s nearly two-year-old German shepherd Commander has bitten seven people in four months. One Secret Service agent ended up in the hospital. Commander did a number on his arm and thigh.

There are nine months of Commander’s life in the White House we don’t know about. He could have been biting away then too.

“The shocking spate of incidents involving Commander — none of them previously known — mirror attacks involving Major, who the White House says was given to family friends after biting many Secret Service members in 2021.”

JUDICIAL WATCH GOT THE INFO

Judicial Watch got the information via the Freedom of Information Act or FOIA. Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, wonders about Joe’s feelings toward Secret Service (law enforcement).

“This is a special sort of craziness and corruption where a president would allow his dog to repeatedly attack and bite Secret Service and White House personnel. And rather than protect its agents, the Secret Service tried to illegally hide documents about the abuse of its agents and officers by the Biden family,” Tom Fitton said.

Octogenarian Joe suggested the agent lied, smearing him to protect Commander. That’s our Joe, and we know who lied. Biden blamed dog biting on “a unique and often stressful environment for family pets” at the executive mansion. He made excuses like he does for Hunter.

That concludes my anecdotal, non-peer-reviewed study questioning whether dogs take on the master’s personality. They do. However, the dogs weren’t tested for cocaine.

Related