Biden’s New Parole Program & Black People Out of Work

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released more than half a million illegal crossers into the United States just through its parole pipeline alone. That is equivalent to a major city.

Shortly after taking office in 2021, Biden began implementing an expansive Catch and Release network that has transformed the United States-Mexico border into a mere checkpoint where most are released into the nation’s interior. There is no vetting. Whoever they say they are is what Border Patrol goes with unless they turn up on a terrorist watch list.

According to calculations published by Camilo Montoya-Galvez at CBS News, the Biden administration has released at least 541,000 migrants into the U.S. interior.

CBS numbers are likely low.

They claim that nearly 170,000 aliens came from Latin America and the Caribbean, over 163,000 Ukrainians, 133,000 aliens via Biden’s migrant mobile app, and 77,000 Afghan nationals. They are on a two-year pipeline and will never leave. It’s also an abuse of parole.

The Biden Administration announced plans this month to further expand its unprecedented abuse of “ parole .”

The new program directs the Department of Homeland Security to grant parole to nationals from Columbia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras with an approved family-preference green card application.

While their visa applications have been approved, Congress has placed annual caps on the extended family chain migration visa categories causing them to join a waiting list that results in a 3+ year wait for their visas.

Under the new parole program, individuals with an approved immigrant visa application can apply for parole, allowing them to live and work in the United States for three years. The parole status can be renewed until a visa becomes available.

This latest program adds to the growing list of parole programs created by the Biden Administration.

One program grants parole and a work permit to illegal aliens who claim to have a credible fear of returning home, regardless of the legitimacy of their claim, while another program sets aside 30,000 spots each month for individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The Biden Administration continues to say that their parole programs are simply an effort to expand “legal pathways” for foreign nationals to enter the U.S. But the Constitution grants authority over immigration to Congress, not Joe Biden and his handlers.

Rosemary Jenks, vice president at NumbersUSA has a lot of doubts about the program. She said people who already have a future pathway to the U.S. aren’t likely to be the ones rushing to jump the border illegally. So the program won’t change the border numbers much.

Instead, she said, the Biden team is playing favorites.

“This administration seems intent to discriminate based on national origins in favor of some countries while ignoring green card waiting lists for other countries,” she said. “This is not about deterring illegal immigration; this is about bringing additional people into the United States.”

Maybe they want the least educated and the neediest, so they are dependent on the government and the party of freebies.

Black Americans Have a 90% Unemployment Surge.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Black Americans have made up nearly 90% of adults newly unemployed since April.

The federal agency reported last week that 267,000 of 300,000 workers who lost their jobs in recent months were Black, reversing a trend generally moving in the other direction during the past two years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says it’s too early to ascribe a cause. Maybe. But what’s new? Is it the millions of illegal aliens piling in who provide cheap labor?

According to The Washington Times, NumbersUSA Director of Research Eric Ruark commented on job prospects for Black Americans with high illegal immigration.

With illegal immigration on the rise, Black adults compete with undocumented workers for those jobs in a cooling labor market. Ruark is the director of research for Numbers USA.

“Black Americans are more likely to be in occupations where they compete with illegal immigrants,” Mr. Ruark.

This is infuriating.

