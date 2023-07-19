Back Story of Sound of Freedom Movie Could be a New Movie

by Mark Schwendau

The movie “Sound of Freedom” was shot about five years ago and shelved for almost three years. The movie was originally set at 20th Century Fox and was completed in 2018 but then Disney acquired that studio the following year and the film was left in limbo. After Disney acquired Fox, the filmmakers bought the distribution rights back from Fox when it appeared they were going to do nothing with it.

Thereafter José Eduardo Verástegui Córdoba, a Mexican producer, and actor, approached Angel Studios with the release rights. Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and other distribution channels had previously said “No” to this film. Angel presented the film to an online group of 100,000 investors of past projects called the Angel Guild. They gave their approval within a matter of days.

In an article in the Catholic News Agency, “Why does producer Eduardo Verástegui consider ‘Sound of Freedom’ success a miracle?”, Verástegui explains the film’s success as a miracle.

Verástegui explained, “Many doors were closed to us over these years; Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and other distribution houses said ‘no, this film is not for us, it’s not good business, nobody is going to see a film about child trafficking,’ they claimed. Faced with these refusals, we had two options: Give up and throw in the towel, or — when it comes to saving lives — don’t give up, keep going and persevere for as long as necessary.”

“Finally, after eight years invested in bringing ‘Sound of Freedom’ to life, the distributor Angel Studios turns up in the state of Utah, in a town called Provo, interested in helping us distribute the film,” he continued.

Mel Gibson’s name comes up with the movie now and again, and there is a reason for that as well. Gibson has been a strong supporter of this movie and may even be an investor, though we could not confirm that.

A recent tweet shared by conservative influencer Matt Wallace showed Gibson in a brief announcement about the movie that has since had over 4 million views.

MEL GIBSON CALLS ON ALL PATRIOTS TO BRING AWARENESS TO CHILD TRAFFICKING ⚠️ HOLLYWOOD DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE THIS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JioWPIvrcn — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 9, 2023

Also, in May of 2022, Verástegui participated with Mel Gibson in the pro-life and pro-family IV Transatlantic Summit in Budapest, Hungary, where he screened “Sound of Freedom” in Spanish and drew five minutes of continuous applause from those attending. After the applause ended, Verástegui invited Gibson to the stage and said, “this film has the mark of Mel.”

For years Gibson has been working to expose the dark underbelly of Hollywood’s elites as satanic pedophiles.

Other interesting factoids related to this movie include:

The initial funding for the movie fell through just before filming began down in Columbia.

Actor Jim Cavizel lost two agents and a lawyer in undertaking the making of this movie.

Many of the actors talked about the terrible heat and humidity in the jungles of Columbia as so bad it impacted their brain’s ability to think and remember movie lines (120 degrees).

OPINION:

For those who try to make this movie to be nothing more than a Q-anon conspiracy theory, they are gaslighting liars without a defense.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related