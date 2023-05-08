Biden’s New Rules Target “Unprofessional” Journalists

The White House reinstated Obama-era rules Friday detailing requirements for journalists to be allowed in the briefing room and at presidential events. Reporters can’t be unprofessional and must submit to Secret Service probes. Biden gets to define who is “professional.”

The new rules require journalists to submit a letter to gain access to the White House grounds with information about their employment. Reporters must work for “an organization whose principal business is news dissemination.”

They’ve been getting questions they don’t like from reporters like Simon Ateba. He’s regularly ignored and will call out to be recognized. Ateba and some others suggest Karine Jean Pierre lies. [She lies constantly and won’t honestly answer questions.]

All current “hard passes,” used to gain access to the White House grounds and press briefings, will expire on July 31.

The requirements mandate full-time employment with a reputable news service; they must have a D.C. address, etc. But the following rules are the ones you have to know about.

They Must Submit to Secret Service Probes

Journalists have to obtain a hard pass from the White House. They must also be accredited by the press galleries of either the Supreme Court or one of the chambers of Congress, and be willing to submit to any additional investigation by the Secret Service.

Secret Service will determine eligibility based on whether the applicant presents a potential risk to the safety or security of the President, the Vice President, or the White House complex.”

Is Biden politicizing the Secret Service now?

They Have to Be “Professional”

The guidelines state that journalists with access to the White House maintain a “professional manner.” They must not impede “events or briefings” on campus. Violators face the possibility of suspension.

They didn’t define “professional.”

It’s aimed at Simon Ateba and a warning to all the other reporters. They will define “professional” as not asking questions they don’t want to hear.

Confider reported in March that the Biden administration had sought to return to Obama-era credentialing rules. This change would likely impact so-called fringe reporters who had allegedly become notorious for disrupting press briefings on a near-routine basis.

We’ll see how this goes. But when Donald Trump tried to limit the abuses by reporters, he was forced to walk it back.

