Brownsville Crash Killer Was a Hardened Criminal

The driver who killed eight people and injured at least ten others waiting at a bus stop outside a Catholic homeless/migrant shelter was identified. His name is George Alvarez, 34.

Police announced that they charged him with eight counts of manslaughter and ten for aggravated assault. Many of the people he hit were migrants, aka illegal aliens. Alvarez is a local resident with a history of criminal assault.

More specifically, he is a hardened criminal with an extensive rap sheet.

Alvarez’s criminal history includes two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a count of assault against an elderly or disabled person, four counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and at least 11 other charges, according to information on a placard displayed at the news conference.

Chief Felix Sauceda said Mr. Alvarez lost control of his SUV while running a red light. The SUV then rolled onto its side and slammed into a group of people outside a migrant center. Police found six people dead when they arrived and another 12 that required critical care. The death toll later rose to eight.

The graphic video of the killings was taken down.

Police haven’t ruled out intentional murder, and an investigation is underway.

New reports say the driver allegedly shouted obscenities from his vehicle before running over the people.

Alvarez tried to flee, but bystanders held him until police arrived.

Brownsville is one of the border cities. They are seeing a surge in migrants trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico. That’s because Title 42 immigration law expires Thursday.

Mr. Sauceda didn’t say if Alvarez was in the country legally.

Footage has emerged of the suspect being arrested and escorted to a Police car. pic.twitter.com/vtoptZ1ed9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 7, 2023

