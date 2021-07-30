Biden’s not sure if can force everyone in the country to get vaccinated

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Joe Biden doesn’t know if he can force everyone in the country to get vaccinated. We’d like to see him try. Perhaps he’s looking to start a revolution.

Someone, please mail him a copy of the Constitution.

At the same time, tyrant Nancy said she wanted anyone who doesn’t wear a mask in the House arrested. She told the Capitol police to arrest any Republican aides who weren’t wearing masks.

The United States Capitol Police walked it back from arrest to removal.

“Regarding the House mask rule, there is no reason it should ever come to someone being arrested. Anyone who does not follow the rule will be asked to wear a mask or leave the premises. The Department’s requirement for officers to wear masks is for their health and safety.”

The mask mandate is a result of the delta variant spreading and new information that vaccinated people with delta have a higher virus load and are possibly asymptomatic and contagious.

And then there’s Fauci and his mandates. Watch two minutes of him contradicting himself:


  2. Plants crave electrolytes, Brawndo is the thirst mutilator (Rockstar is Better!), Welcome to Costco, I love you.
    Monday Night Rehabilitation for all deplorables versus Beef Supreme in a monster truck while the kulaks get a Yugo with a wrecking ball connected to it with a chain.

    Anyone who listens to anything these clueless cretins has to say or gets the jab deserves what they get.

  3. “We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful.”

    C.S. Lewis

