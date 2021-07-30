Biden’s not sure if can force everyone in the country to get vaccinated

















Joe Biden doesn’t know if he can force everyone in the country to get vaccinated. We’d like to see him try. Perhaps he’s looking to start a revolution.

Someone, please mail him a copy of the Constitution.

NOW – Biden on #COVID19 vaccines: “It’s still a question if the federal government can mandate the whole country, I don’t know that yet.” pic.twitter.com/JIuDwxJz24 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 29, 2021

At the same time, tyrant Nancy said she wanted anyone who doesn’t wear a mask in the House arrested. She told the Capitol police to arrest any Republican aides who weren’t wearing masks.

The United States Capitol Police walked it back from arrest to removal.

“Regarding the House mask rule, there is no reason it should ever come to someone being arrested. Anyone who does not follow the rule will be asked to wear a mask or leave the premises. The Department’s requirement for officers to wear masks is for their health and safety.”

The mask mandate is a result of the delta variant spreading and new information that vaccinated people with delta have a higher virus load and are possibly asymptomatic and contagious.

Headed to the Senate floor with my colleagues to protest Nancy Pelosi’s tyrannical mask mandate pic.twitter.com/78704tojew — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 29, 2021

And then there’s Fauci and his mandates. Watch two minutes of him contradicting himself:

At this point we have to consider whether Fauci is actually a disinformation agent on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Sure seems to like spreading nonsense that hurts Americans. pic.twitter.com/lyPOEZaovi — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 27, 2021

