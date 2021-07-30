Rep. Omar proposes UBI bill for all, it’s full-blown communism

















Democrats are not hiding what they are any longer. For lack of a better label, they are neo-fascists and neo-communists. We now have one Democrat calling for a Universal Basic Income of $1200 a month for Americans. That is full-blown communism.

The only way that works is if the government confiscates everyone’s income through wealth redistribution and high taxation and then spreads it out. In other words, it’s communism with a Central Government in charge of every aspect of your life and your money.

Omar is nothing if not a communist. She’s not a democratic anything.

Getting ready to introduce a major guaranteed income bill tomorrow. What are your thoughts on income guarantees? — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 29, 2021

The so-called BOLD ‘SUPPORT Act’ is co-sponsored by progressive lawmakers Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Dwight Evans (D-Penn.), and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). The communistic act would first create a $2.5 billion grant program to fund local pilots in guaranteed income.

The pilots would go to their hand-selected and preferred voters.

These would run in hundreds of communities across the country from 2023 to 2027 and provide findings for a national program.

It would start in 2028, sending $1,200 per month to adults making up to $75,000 per year, or heads of household making up to $112,500 per year, as well as providing $600 monthly per child. The payments would phase out for higher incomes.

Illegal aliens who file taxes, even if they pay nothing, would be included.

The plan would have its own centralized banking system through the postal service for “unbanked, underbanked, and individuals experiencing housing instability” to receive payments.

These new Democrats have no concept of money or its limits. Many say they don’t care if the country collapses, it will allow them to implement their full socialist/communist modeal.

