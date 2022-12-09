Sam Brinton stole yet another person’s luggage. That’s his second felony if he’s convicted. He’s accused of taking the luggage and switching the tags in his first heist. A felony warrant has been issued for Brinton.

Brinton is Biden’s second-in-command of Nuclear Waste. His gender confusion qualified him for the job. Also, the LGBT lobby wanted him chosen for the job.

The charge is for grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000, the warrant states.

Brinton, who made history as one of the federal government’s first gender-fluid officials, allegedly stole luggage from another traveler at Harry Reid International Airport in Vegas on an unknown date, according to the outlet.

Details about the alleged theft are scarce, but 8 News Now stated Brinton, 35, was charged with grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000.

The energy official, who uses they/them pronouns, likes other people’s luggage.

Brinton, who serves as the DOE’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition, is already accused of stealing a suitcase worth $2,325 from the baggage carousel at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport on September 16.

There is a complete story about Mr. Brinton here.

Biden energy official Sam Brinton has a felony arrest warrant for yet another theft of luggage at an airport, this time in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/GtFydeyiwT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 9, 2022

