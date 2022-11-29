Biden’s Top Non-Binary Dude In Charge of Nuclear Spent Fuel Stole Luggage – Crazy Story

Non-binary Sam Brinton – the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy for the Department of Energy – didn’t bring baggage for his flight. Instead, he stole some lady’s Vera Bradley roller bag and checked it in on his next few flights.

Biden’s Top Nuke Official

This dude dresses in women’s clothes and defends underage gay prostitution.

He was given the job after pressure was put on Biden by LGBTQIA+ special interests.

“Undue political influence and preferences were applied” at the DOE to select Brinton for the position, which the employee also alleged Brinton was potentially unqualified to hold, a letter from the whistleblower claims.

He is gender-fluid, and that’s why he has his job. He doesn’t have the qualifications for the job.

In September, Brinton committed this crime in Minneapolis airport and then quietly took a leave of absence.

He allegedly [he’s on video stealing the luggage] took a Vera Bradley suitcase worth $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport (MSP) on Sept. 16, according to a criminal complaint filed on Oct. 26 in Minnesota state court and obtained by Fox News Digital. Brinton had traveled from Washington, D.C., to MSP that day. They have him on video going up to the carousel and taking the tags off the woman’s luggage. When a police officer confronted Brinton about the incident on Oct. 9, he reportedly denied stealing anything. “If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don’t have any clothes for another individual. That was my clothes when I opened the bag,” Brinton claimed. Two hours later, Brinton called the officer back and admitted he “mistakenly” took the wrong bag at the luggage carousel. He wanted the police to believe that he accidentally walked up to the carousel, took the tags off, and had his own tags put on for a different flight. Brinton was charged with felony theft and potentially faces a five-year sentence, a $10,000 fine, or both.

You can tell right away that he’s a Democrat:

