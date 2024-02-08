Biden’s Off the Hook in Docs Case Because He’s an Old Democrat

Special Counsel Robert Hur will not charge Joe Biden for stealing documents from an ultra secret SCIF because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” the report states. “We would reach the same conclusion even if the Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president.”

So, duh, he’s a president running for the office again.

“Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone from whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt,” the report states. “It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him—by then a former president well into his eighties—of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

They can’t convict an old, well-meaning guy so why bother?

NO MEMORY

Biden’s “memory also appeared to have significant limitations,” according to the report, and during conversations with his ghostwriter, recorded in 2017, his conversations were “painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries.”

“He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. His memory appeared hazy when he described the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he ‘had a real difference’ of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Eiden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama,” Hur’s report said.

He has dementia, so he’s not guilty of crimes he committed as VP, but he can run for president. Okay then. He didn’t mean it.

They even admitted there were sensitive intelligence sources in the documents he stole. As VP, he had no authority to do what he did.

Why doesn’t that apply to apply to the well-intentioned older MAGA guy, Donald Trump? Donald Trump faces 450 years in prison for taking documents, as does every president, and he had the legal right to declassify them.

They’re getting ready to ditch Joe unless he dies first.

Oh, by the way, the report says there is no need to prosecute Joe Biden because they’re prosecuting Donald Trump.

