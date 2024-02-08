Senate Votes to Send Billions to Foreign War, Even Gaza

The US is deeply in debt and borrows or prints nearly 50% of what the US spends yearly. Therefore, the Democrats and RINOs, the Uniparty, in the Senate decided it was a great idea to waste $95 on foreign wars while our borders are wide open. Most of the money is going to the lost war in Ukraine, and they even put money in for the terrorists in Gaza, which is at war with Israel. This way, we fund all sides of the war.

The Senate Uniparty voted 67-32 to advance the payoffs to foreigners while they are destroying our sovereignty and security.

Here are the RINOs who think foreign countries’ wars are more important than the US: Murkowski, McConnell, Cassidy, Wicker, Young, Collins, Capito, Kennedy, Thune, Sullivan, Romney, Ernst, Rounds, Tillis, Cornyn, Grassley.

RINOs all.

So, you want to know why I want Trump to win? I think he’ll defeat this insanity. Who else? Nikki? Who’s a member of that club?

Listen to the Dutch woman. She is 100% correct:

Hooray

Can’t wait for the despicable fake media to have meltdowns in midair, and the trolls on X crawling out of their caves#TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/7VyPc0JSzV — Gigi (@LovelyGigi33) February 8, 2024

Related