Man Here Illegally Responsible for Two Deaths, One a 3-Year-Old

By
M Dowling
-
0
12

Brayan Alejandro Gonzalez-Paez of Venezuela was charged in a crash that killed his girlfriend, Anjelica Guadalupe Amaya Briceno, and her daughter.

He was charged with homicide in a crash that killed his girlfriend, Anjelica Guadalupe Amaya Briceno, 20, and her 3-year-old daughter in Upper Merion Township in January.

He was going between 70 and 80 mph in a 35 mph zone in heavy rain.

The vehicle was also not insured, and Gonzalez-Paez did not have a valid driver’s license, investigators said. It was likely a stolen car.

The media is reporting him as a Norristown man.

Fox News reported the truth. The point is the media isn’t reporting all the crimes by illegal aliens.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments