Man Here Illegally Responsible for Two Deaths, One a 3-Year-Old

He was charged with homicide in a crash that killed his girlfriend, Anjelica Guadalupe Amaya Briceno, 20, and her 3-year-old daughter in Upper Merion Township in January.

He was going between 70 and 80 mph in a 35 mph zone in heavy rain.

The vehicle was also not insured, and Gonzalez-Paez did not have a valid driver’s license, investigators said. It was likely a stolen car.

The media is reporting him as a Norristown man.

Fox News reported the truth. The point is the media isn’t reporting all the crimes by illegal aliens.

22 year old man who “entered the United States illegally from Mexico on May 5th, 2023”charged with two counts Homicide by Vehicle in Upper Merion crash January 13th that killed 20yr old woman& her 3 year old daughter. Brayan Alejandro Gonzalez-Paez was living in Norristown. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PlinZkkbJJ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 7, 2024

