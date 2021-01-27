Biden’s Operation Bumper-to-Bumper Speed vaccine plan

Opinion on Biden’s operation slow, almost at a crawl speed

The mask for thee but not me

Joe Biden went out for a photo-op hours after taking the oath of office. He had already signed a mandate that all federal workers and buildings must require the wearing of masks at all times. However, his photo-op was without a mask, and he wandered about without a mask.

Now the administration is saying we should wear two masks.

When press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about his maskless event, and she gave us a word stew, “He was celebrating an evening of a historic day in our country and certainly he signed the mask mandate because it was a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks, how I can save tens of thousands of lives. We take a number of COVID precautions as you know, here, in terms of testing, social distancing, mask-wearing ourselves, as we do, every single day, but I don’t know that I have more for you on it than that.”

She actually had nothing for us.

Two days later, after having run for office on how he would quickly “shut down the virus,” he said, “…there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.”

At that point, he was claiming Donald Trump did not have a plan, which Dr. Fauci immediately corrected.

CNN breathlessly ran with the bogus “scoop” that the Biden administration had been left with no vaccine distribution plan, forcing the new president’s team to “start from scratch,” the narrative began disintegrating almost instantly. It was patently untrue, as should have been obvious to literally anyone paying even the slightest bit of attention to actual events. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was borderline worshipped by many on the Left during the Trump administration, slapped down the claim in no uncertain terms – so definitively, in fact, that even some of CNN’s on-air personalities rejected their own network’s reporting.

It was obvious there was a plan. He got us a vaccine and started rolling it out, 1.6 million doses a day as he left office.

Biden’s staff tried so hard to make it seem as if Operation Warp Speed was an unplanned failure. The media backed him up, but only the ignorant think that is true.

On Monday, Biden was asked by Fox’s Mr. Doocy why he was saying the US would hit a million vaccines a day when we were already there.

“No, I think we”ll get there before that. I said, ‘I hope…’ I misspoke. I hope we’ll be able to increase as we go on until we get to the million-five a day. That’s my ex- my hope,” feeble Joe said.

Huh?

Where is that comprehensive plan, Joe? Fortunately, Trump had one which got Joe off to a start. In fact, DJT paid for 600 million doses. That was part of his plan.

Things have gone downhill since DJT left office, especially in the blue states.

We have a not-so-bright, feeble man in the White House, and the Obama cronies running the show are amateurs.

Salute the Marines

Biden is so far gone, he doesn’t know what he’s saying. He repeats everything that comes into his earpiece or appears on his teleprompter. For example, someone said in his earpiece, salute the Marines, and he repeated it. Usually, that’s not how you start out.

Yo this dude has a guy in his ear piece telling him to “salute the marines” and instead of saluting the marines, Biden just says “salute the marines” 😂🤣🥴♿️ pic.twitter.com/IYg1ShBASn — Garbaggio2020 (@garbaggio2020) January 22, 2021

This is a very worthwhile video:

READ THIS WASHINGTON TIMES OP-ED ON THE ISSUE

