Morning Joe is completely bonkers, defining all Trump supporters as terrorists

Morning Joe Scarborough and Rob Reiner are two of the lunatics greatly exaggerating the riot at the Capitol on January 6th. It’s a transparent effort to paint all of Trump’s supporters as terrorists. These are the same people who never noticed Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

Unfortunately, these people are supporting a communist agenda.

This riot, by a relatively small number of Trump supporters, under 200 of them, was under 1% of the number of people in attendance who were peaceful.

We heard over and over how the Antifa and BLM protests were mostly peaceful. However, the 1-6 protest has become the Democrats Reichstag fire. They are using it to take over the entire government and destroy Republicans.

Of that, there is no doubt.

As for Morning Joe, he has an ax to grind. Donald Trump suggested he murdered the aide found dead under his desk a number of years ago.

Watch Joe go completely bonkers:

“These are Trump terrorists. Call them by their name!” Take a couple minutes and watch @JoeNBC go off on the Sedition Caucus, naming Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul and others.pic.twitter.com/Fqb92KjYCh — The Recount (@therecount) January 27, 2021

