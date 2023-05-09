Biden’s Planning to Ruin Air Travel Next

Biden was barely intelligible in his latest speech as he assured Americans he was going to inflict more costs on airlines. Instead of damaging airlines more than he already has, he should close the border. He’s doing absolutely nothing about the border crisis. Biden boasted about pressuring the struggling airlines to lay out more money. He didn’t mention that airlines will pass the costs down to the passengers.

The President has a new rule. The new rule details that along with compensating for the ticket cost, airlines must also compensate for other expenses incurred. That includes hotel stays, meals, and the cost of rebooking for another flight.

Biden said (watch the clip below):

In fact, a year ago, almost no major airline guaranteed any compensation beyond the price of the ticket if they caused a delay — the delay was their fault. No reimbursement for a hotel after a canceled flight or a meal after a delayed flight.

But then we challenged them to do better. And, in fact, they did. Airlines started to change their policies when they’re at fault for canceling or delaying a flight.

Now, nine major airlines cover hotels, ten cover meals, and ten rebook for free. And that’s real savings for middle-class and working-class families.

For example, to rebook fees, it could run as high as $200 per ticket. Now you don’t have to pay anything to rebook for most airlines. And that 200 — that $200 is back in your pocket — even more if you’re traveling with your family. But — but that’s not all.

This action is the result of the Southwest Airlines issues that caused thousands of delays. Biden and his vaccination mandates caused the airlines tremendous problems. They lost pilots who were forced to vaccinate and were short-staffed. Inflation and the increase in fossil fuel costs raised the price of tickets. While the airlines also made mistakes, the administration made the bulk of them.

He’s so generous with other peoples’ money. Biden and his handlers can’t leave anything alone. They must control everything. The free market works, but they won’t let it.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” said Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, the failed Transportation Secretary.

The Wall Street Journal reported that “U.S. airlines have no incentive to delay or cancel a flight and do everything in their control to ensure flights depart and arrive on time,” it said. “But safety is always the top priority.”

Sadly, the media is pushing it, but they’re not explaining its eventual impact on airline costs. Nothing is free.

Biden blames airlines for families missing holidays with their families pic.twitter.com/PVPnw0xPM3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 8, 2023

Airfares Keep Going Up

According to Travel and Leisure, airfare prices have jumped more than 42% by the summer of 2022.

NerdWallet’s Travel Price Index says in April 2023 that the overall cost of travel is up 9% over the past year — outpacing the overall 5% rate of inflation (including non-travel prices) across the United States.

NerdWallet’s Travel Price Index combines data from individual travel categories tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index data, such as airfares and lodging. And it found that March 2023 prices are up 9% versus the same month in 2022, and up 4% since last month. February travel prices are also up 20% versus March 2019. Airline fares will skyrocket with the new costs.

Joe Biden’s schedule today on the verge of a total collapse of the U.S. Border -Speech about airline fees

-Movie Night Total joke. pic.twitter.com/zArUkpM39A — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 8, 2023

