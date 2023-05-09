Mall Killer Praised Transgender Murderer Audrey Hale

A social media page appearing to belong to the murderer who killed eight people at a Dallas-area outlet mall had shared extremist beliefs with rants against Jews, women [he said he was an incel], and racial minorities posted since September, as well as posts about struggling with mental health. His social media posts are crazy. He had a patch on his Kevlar vest with the initials RWDS, which the FBI thinks stands for “Right Wing Death Squad.”

Reporter Elijah Schaeffer Has Serious Doubts

The Left media reports RWDS is an acronym used by the Proud Boys. They also claim the killer was a white Hispanic. The media is trying to pin a madman’s crimes on MAGA Republicans. In other words, they want you to believe 75 million people in this country are white supremacist NAZIs.

Schaeffer said the acronym comes from a remote site.

WaPo was SO LAZY & eager to push the WHITE SUPREMACIST narrative from UD They crafted their story from points from UD to try to frame the HISPANIC shooter as a Nazi But I caught them They read that RWDS is related to the “honkening” so they made him a “honker” So weird pic.twitter.com/N3gBheQJrB — E (@ElijahSchaffer) May 8, 2023

The FBI believes the killer posted on OK.ru, Psycho Vision, and 4Chan.

He praised Audrey Hale.

Mall killer Garcia praised Audrey Hale, who was the transgender killer of six Christians. The mall killer murdered white people, including children. The mall killer was allegedly a neo-Nazi Hispanic hater who praised a transgender killer of Christians.

While referencing Audrey Hale, Garcia wrote she broke the ER barrier. “So the Nashville shooting was particularly interesting because a b*tch broke the ER barrier (with a decent kill score) for the first time. This is like the greatest accomplishment of feminism ever.”

He was in the military for a few months and was discharged.

Heavy reports:

The lengthy posts discuss mass shootings, including at school. He says he moved toward right-wing ideology, and some of his posts are racist and anti-Semitic, showing idolatry toward Nazis and Adolf Hitler. He described himself as an incel filled with hatred toward women and a loner who was angry at his parents, society, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and more. His profile picture is a yellow smiley face with a Hitler mustache. He also had a YouTube account in the name Dusty Shackleford, but it’s now deleted. His Facebook page is deleted.

Garcia allegedly communicated with the neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer, and this light brown Hispanic man said, “We are going to make America white again.”

The Day of the Shooting

On the day of the shooting, he posted comments including, “Everybody is dead…it’s the way it has to be.”

Authorities are investigating the mall massacre as a “possible hate crime,” The Washington Post reported.

He hated a lot of people but was seriously mentally ill. In his case, he shouldn’t have been able to get guns. But he would have run people over or found some other way.

Garcia said he wanted the notoriety. Some say we shouldn’t mention his name since, like many of these killers, he was looking for fame, to be remembered.

