Ken Cuccinelli Says Gov. Abbott Is “Spewing Garbage”

Governor Abbott held a press conference at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to share details about Texas’s measures to address President Joe Biden’s border crisis, which is about to get a lot worse. He also went on Fox to boast of his successful efforts at turning away illegals. Ken Cuccinelli said his friend Abbott is “spewing garbage.”

According to Abbott, the Biden administration anticipates that approximately 13,000 individuals will unlawfully cross the border daily once Title 42 is no longer in effect.

In response, the governor will mobilize as many as 10,000 National Guard members and 1,200 troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He plans to establish the “Texas Tactical Border Force,” which will comprise specially trained National Guard members stationed in critical areas. They will intercept, repel, and redirect migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally.

This should have been done when Biden entered office.

We’re deploying the new Texas Tactical Border Force to border hotspots to repel illegal crossings. These elite soldiers will fill in the gaps in preparation for Title 42 ending this week. In Biden’s absence, Texas continues taking unprecedented action to respond to this crisis. pic.twitter.com/Mgam014GCM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2023

He said on Fox News, “We’re deploying the new Texas Tactical Border Force to border hotspots to repel illegal crossings. These elite soldiers will fill in the gaps in preparation for Title 42 ending this week. In Biden’s absence, Texas continues taking unprecedented action to respond to this crisis.

Ken Cuccinelli Calls Out Gov. Abbott for “Spewing Garbage”

Ken Cuccinelli wasn’t buying it. He said Abbott was “spewing garbage” about the border. He added that Abbott is “not being accurate” when he says he’s “repelling” illegals from coming across the border.

Cuccinelli said, “I’m sorry to say, but my friend Greg Abbott is not … ummm…’being accurate’ here… He is NOT “repelling” illegal crossings, despite having the constitutional authority to do so. C’mon @FoxNews, letting him spew this garbage unchallenged is an embarrassment.”

[If Gov. Abbott is trying to repel them, he’s not very effective. They’re pouring in all along the Texas border.]

I’m sorry to say, but my friend @GregAbbott_TX is not … ummm… ‘being accurate’ here… He is NOT “repelling” illegal crossings, despite having the constitutional authority to do so. C’mon @FoxNews, letting him spew this garbage unchallenged is an embarrassment https://t.co/8Rjq23vdm6 — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) May 8, 2023

Mayhem at the Border

JUST IN: El Paso, TX Border Patrol agents forced to deploy gas after illegals begin throwing objects.. pic.twitter.com/IIIRlKqE0s — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 8, 2023

Illegals have breached the border, law enforcement agencies are trying to contain the massive rush from today. This happened at three other locations… Join us live here 👇🏽 https://t.co/sNpROEy3hO pic.twitter.com/HkIrykjzca — real Anthony Aguero (@AgueroForTexas) May 6, 2023

