Biden’s Poll Numbers Plummet Again in NBC Poll

















An NBC News poll released Sunday found that 42% of U.S. adults surveyed approved of Joe Biden’s job performance and 54% disapproved after recording a 49%-48% split in August, The Washington Times reports.

This is NBC, a Joe-friendly poll.

The survey was conducted jointly by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies.

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research. “The promise of the Biden presidency — knowledge, competence and stability in tough times — have all been called into question.”

Why would anyone in their right mind think the dementia-ridden communist enabler could fulfill such a promise? The plan he put out before his election was written by Bernie Sanders, AOC, and their allies.

The poll also found that 71% of those polled, including 48% of Democrats, believe the country is headed in the wrong direction just nine months into Mr. Biden’s presidency.

“When you see a wrong track of 71 percent, it is a flashing red light,” said Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies. “These folks are telling us that this is not going well.”

Biden is heading for a climate summit in Glasgow and plans to pour more money into the socialist scam to show we are the climate fiasco leaders.

When DJT was in office, our emissions went way down without destroying our energy sector and our economy. At the same time, no other country in the world did a thing to bring down their emissions. The biggest pollution emitters – China and India – keep building coal plants. This is such a scam.

Saying we are leading the world is a scam slogan.

