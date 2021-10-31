PoopyPantsBiden Is Trending in Clown World

















#PoopyPantsBiden is trending because Joe is accused of pooping in his pants in Rome during his meeting with the Pope. The Sentinel heard months ago that Biden has this issue but we didn’t want to report it since we couldn’t quote our sources. However, now it’s news about the rumor., or is it a rumor? We also heard someone monitors Biden’s incontinence situation at all times and brings extra clothes for him. There is an odor issue as well.

The live meeting was abruptly canceled on Thursday and the excuse that it was COVID doesn’t wash, so maybe this is why.

It looked like Biden did change his clothes during the visit unless it was just a lighting issue:

Former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian, who seems to have started the spread of the rumor, tweeted:

The word around Rome is that Biden’s meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of a “bathroom accident” at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving. I know we joke often about this, but this is the actual rumor going around Rome now.

Then the appropriately named Twitter philosopher catturd got it to trend:

😂😂😂 – #PoopyPantsBiden is the #1 trend in the USA. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 31, 2021

Finally, there’s his clown show performance on stage as he’s off by himself and looks rather lost. He appeared to talk to no one aloud at one point:

