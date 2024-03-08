Biden’s Power Grab of 22 Million Acres of Public Land in 11 States

The same Biden administration that wants to close off federal lands to oil and gas development in the name of protecting the environment is looking to take over 22 million acres of federal land for solar panels as part of the president’s goal of achieving a 100 percent clean electricity grid by 2035, reports The Sun.
The Inflation Reduction Act rears its ugly head again. This time, Biden’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be allowed to take over 22 million acres for a large solar field on public land in eleven Western states.
One of the biggest problems with solar is too little gain for too much land. It also destroys the environment, and birds often die on these solar farms.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the proposal refines the BLM’s existing maps of land open to solar development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. An updated roadmap refines the analysis in the original six states and expands to five more states – Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. It also focuses on lands within 10 miles of existing or planned transmission lines and moves away from lands with sensitive resources.
Meanwhile, much-needed oil and gas leasing in Colorado has paused. The communist administration doesn’t like fossil fuels.
The Sun reports:
Mr. Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, from which the proposal springs, seems to apply selectively to the energy industry. While urging industries to take up solar projects on public lands, the president has sought to make it more expensive for private companies to drill on them. In June, he proposed raising the royalties that fossil fuel companies pay to extract oil, gas and coal from public lands, the first increase on royalty rates since 1920.
This rate increase, coupled with heightened costs on the bonds companies must pay before drilling, could increase costs by about $1.8 billion between now and 2031, the Interior Department estimates. In September, the Interior Department also drew criticism for its five-year plan to cut offshore oil and gas leasing, which could elevate domestic fuel prices and make America more reliant on oil imports.
Som environmental activists are opposed to the utility solar farm.
-
BLM says the plan would direct development away from sensitive resources, but some environmental activists say that is not true.
The BLM has proposed six alternative roadmaps with varying degrees of protection for critical habitat and cultural resources. Still, the preferred option appears to include lands previously ruled unsuitable for solar development [emphasis added], according to Kevin Emmerich, co-founder of Basin and Range Watch, a Nevada-based conservation group.
Biden is investing taxpayer dollars in solar technology, which will likely become the next EV. Also, the $4.3 million from the Inflation ‘Reduction’ Act will never be enough for the extensive plans.
Carbon is again portrayed as the bad guy in the environment without scientific proof. We need it for survival.
I do not believe in the global warming scam, but I know enough about science to know that black solar panels are the equivalent of furnaces.
you can google it
green grass in the sun has an average temp of 80F
black solar panels are at 150 F
those are facts, undeniable facts
it is why you can walk barefoot in the grass but can not even touch black objects that are sitting in the sun
it is 80F versus 150 F
if you cover thousands of miles of green grass that is at 80F with black solar panels that go to 150F you have just created a gigantic furnace.
and that in turn will increase temperature… at least locally it will.
There is no magical way the 150 F heat from the panel can just vanish, it goes in the air and makes the climate warmer
I am telling you ,the day we cover large portions of the planet with solar panels we will cause a real global warming.
Solar panels may not be as bad as parking lots but here is proof covering large areas with black stuff affects temperature, at least locally it does.
” … the urban heat island effect, where cities often experience higher temperatures than their rural counterparts. The asphalt and concrete used to construct parking lots often absorb and re-emit heat at higher rates than the natural environment. …”
the source is the Canadian observer but it does not matter, every source says the same about human made dark or black things that produce far more heat than natural things like grass
of course they all avoid saying that solar panels are a gigantic source of heat, it would not fit their narrative!
By the way solar panels are kind of like Lithium batteries in that every year they produce 3 to 7 % less electricity
a 10 year old solar panel produces maybe 65 % of the electricity it used to produce, and after 20 or 25 years it is pretty much finished and very hard to recycle
solar panels are full of toxic chemicals very hard to recycle
they are not bad for small applications, but covering thousands of miles of our planet with them is ABSURD.