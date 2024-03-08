Emergency Landing for Boeing 737 Max

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max suffered landing gear failure as it made an emergency landing in Houston and skidded off the runway.

Fox Business reported:

A United Airlines flight has “rolled onto the grass” at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Friday morning after landing, the Federal Aviation Administration says…

The incident happened after a United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida, had to turn around for an emergency landing after experiencing an engine issue on Monday, the airline confirmed.

Flames were seen coming from one of its engines. A pilot who had to make an emergency landing said he realized something happened outside.

JUST IN: A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 has just suffered a landing gear failure while landing at Houston Intercontinental Airport, causing it to veer off the runway. It is not known if there are any injuries at this time. This comes just ONE DAY after another United… https://t.co/9mQfrWwPN7 pic.twitter.com/GVuuONCZja — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 8, 2024

A United Airlines flight, UAL35, lost a wheel during takeoff from San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 777-200ER has lost a wheel during takeoff from the left main gear and damaged some vehicles in the parking lot. Fortunately, it landed safely. The failure is part… pic.twitter.com/Du46GleQBr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2024

Related