Emergency Landing for Boeing 737 Max

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max suffered landing gear failure as it made an emergency landing in Houston and skidded off the runway.

Fox Business reported:

A United Airlines flight has “rolled onto the grass” at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Friday morning after landing, the Federal Aviation Administration says…

The incident happened after a United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida, had to turn around for an emergency landing after experiencing an engine issue on Monday, the airline confirmed.

Screengrab from video taken by Dorian Cerda on Storyful. Flames shoot out.
Flames were seen coming from one of its engines. A pilot who had to make an emergency landing said he realized something happened outside.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments