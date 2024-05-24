Biden’s Presser with Kenya’s President Was a Clown Show

Biden’s press conference with Kenyan President Ruto turned into a clown show today. Biden mumbled about how Kamala Harris was the president a couple of years ago.

He looked and acted like a late-stage dementia patient from a rest home.

Here is ignoring the Kenyan President.

Joe Biden ignores the President of Kenya

May 22 2024 #JoeMentia #25thAmendment pic.twitter.com/I0w3WBm8YG — ℝℝℝ (@_USRepublic) May 23, 2024

He thought Kenya was Haiti.

TWICE… Joe Biden confuses Kenya with Haiti Haiti stepped up to partner with us to provide intelligence and equipment… with Haiti leading the way pic.twitter.com/vIme3qfqNF — Joni Job (@jj_talking) May 23, 2024

A Kenyan reporter calls out Joe Biden for committing Kenya to the aid of Haiti: Joe Biden: “It’s a logical thing.” pic.twitter.com/vF7fXBkwfN — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) May 23, 2024

He asked the handlers how many questions he was allowed and then gave away more of our tax dollars.

Biden assured the Kenyans that the population of their continent would soon be 1 billion (down from 1.5 billion). Then he read a long prepared answer from his crib sheet.

Best of all, he told them they are very important, almost up there with our NATO allies, and promised them millions of our tax dollars. Biden said we would be there for them. Biden announced that he would name Kenya the first sub-Saharan non-NATO ally. Who gave him that idea? Barack?

Why isn’t he there for Americans? He’s spreading our money all over the world while killing our economy and allowing millions of unvetted people into the country to take our jobs and possibly kill us.

NEW: Biden’s press conference with Kenyan President Ruto turns into a clown show after Biden mumbles, calls Kamala Harris the president, and gets startled by reporters. The most powerful man in the world. Biden suggested that Africa was going to go down in population after he… pic.twitter.com/HY5IdMySTw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 23, 2024

Related