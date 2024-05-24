UCLA “A Failed Medical School” Due to Diversity Over Merit

Up to half of UCLA medical students now fail basic tests of medical competence. According to a report in Free Beacon by Aaron Sibarium, whistleblowers say affirmative action, which has been illegal in California since 1996, is to blame.

The University of California, Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine was long considered one of the best medical schools in the world, taking only the brightest, most successful students. Since they hired a Woke Dean of Admissions, Jennifer Lucero, admissions are based on diversity, not merit.

As a result, their US News and World Report rankings are sinking, and they have gone from 6th to 18th place. The dive continues.

EXCERPTS

Whistleblowers say that since June 2020, when Lucero took the helm, complaints to UCLA officials and in interviews with Free Beacon, investigators in the university’s Discrimination Prevention Office, faculty members with firsthand knowledge of the admissions process say it has prioritized diversity over merit, resulting in progressively less qualified classes that are now struggling to succeed.

Race-based admissions have turned UCLA into a “failed medical school,” said a former admissions staff member. “We want racial diversity so badly that we’re willing to cut corners to get it.”…

“I have students on their rotation who don’t know anything,” an admissions committee member told the Free Beacon.

“I wouldn’t normally talk to a reporter,” a UCLA faculty member said. “But there’s no way to stop this without embarrassing the medical school.”..

In some cohorts, she admitted, more than 50 percent of students failed standardized tests on emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics.

EXAMPLES

The test results in the clip below are known as shelf exams. They are usually taken at the end of each clinical rotation and measure basic medical knowledge. They play a pivotal role in residency applications. Though only 5 percent of students fail each test nationally, the rates are much higher at UCLA, having increased tenfold in some subjects since 2020, according to internal data obtained by the Free Beacon.

Red is fail.

People will die if doctors misdiagnose patients https://t.co/VDZnIfe0HL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2024

Go to Free Beacon for the full story

