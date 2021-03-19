Biden’s priest friend under investigation for misconduct, inappropriate comments [with adults]









The Jesuit priest who officiated then-President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural Mass — and has been a family friend for almost 15 years — is under investigation for unspecified allegations of impropriety. He is on leave from Santa Clara University pending the results of the investigation.

Father O’Brien is also a frequent CNN contributor and criticizes impropriety.

The Rev. Kevin O’Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries,” according to a statement by John Sobrato, chairman of the college’s board of trustees.

“The SCU Board of Trustees supports the investigation being undertaken by the USA West Provincial of the Jesuits into the exhibited behaviors, consisting primarily of conversations, by Father O’Brien in adult settings which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries,” SCU spokeswoman Deepa Arora said. “

We take these accounts seriously while, at the same time, we fully respect Father O’Brien’s right to a fair and impartial investigation. We appreciate Father O’Brien’s strong belief that any allegations involving him should be held to the highest standard and carefully and independently investigated.

Following the protocols of the USA West Provincial Office, Father O’Brien will remain on leave for the duration of the investigation. Provost Lisa Kloppenberg is serving as acting president of Santa Clara University.”

In January, O’Brien gave the service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle for Biden, who is the nation’s second Catholic president, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris before the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol.

He also presided over services for Biden’s inauguration as vice president.

