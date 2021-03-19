Rush Replacement chosen but only for Cumulus









Rush Limbaugh was on 660 stations. Dan Bongino will take over the time slot Rush Limbaugh used to occupy, but only on Cumulus Media, not iHeart radio.

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One announced on Wednesday that Dan Bongino will be launching a new radio show during the time slot left vacant by conservative talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

The program, “The Dan Bongino Show,” will broadcast from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET in select markets starting May 24, including KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WBAP Dallas, KSFO San Francisco, and WMAL Washington, D.C.

“The Dan Bongino Show will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” the press release described. “As a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and Big Government Republicans.”

Bongino, a Fox News contributor, said he was “excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day. This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

“Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience,” said Suzanne Grimes, Westwood One’s president, in a statement. “Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.”

The iconic radio host Rush Limbaugh passed away last month at 70 years old after battling lung cancer.

