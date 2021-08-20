Biden’s push for COV boosters is a “very dangerous game (video)

















Alex Berenson describes the push for COV booster shots as a “very dangerous game” and his concerns are backed up by scientists.

SCIENTISTS SHARPLY CRITICIZE

Scientists sharply criticized the Biden administration’s push to widely distribute Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in the U.S. next month. They say the data provided by federal health officials this week wasn’t compelling enough to recommend third shots to most of the American population right now, CNBC reports.

In other words, they hardly have enough data and are taking big risks pushing it.

Scientists and other health experts said the administration’s push for boosters is premature. While the data did suggest there was a reduction in protection against mild and moderate disease, the two-dose vaccines still held up well against severe disease and hospitalizations, scientists said.

For example, the New York study released by the CDC showed there were 9,675 infections among fully vaccinated adults, compared with 38,505 infections among unvaccinated adults during the period examined. Among the fully vaccinated people who were infected, 1,271 were hospitalized, accounting for roughly 15% of all Covid hospitalizations.

“People are still highly protected against severe disease, hospitalization, and death. This is what vaccines are supposed to do,” said Dr. Anna Durbin, a vaccine researcher at Johns Hopkins University. “If we start seeing significant upticks of more severe disease and hospitalizations in vaccinated people, that would be a signal to consider boosters.”

“The body’s immune system is complex, Durbin said. While the presence of antibodies induced by the vaccine may decline, resulting in a rise in breakthrough infections, the body has other mechanisms, like T cells, that may protect someone from getting seriously sick, “she said.

Former NY Times reporter Alex Berenson reported on what he believes is really behind the push for boosters in an article on substack. The vaccines are beginning to fail and the public health imperialists are terrified.

He writes:

With the vaccines failing – and, make no mistake, the vaccines are failing, as The New York Times itself essentially admitted on Wednesday night – the desperation among the public health grandees is palpable.

“You have to see the video, they’re scared shitless,” a reader emailed yesterday about the press conference that Drs. Anthony Fauci, Rochelle Walen…

Berenson said they are playing a very dangerous game with the booster shots and they know it.

There is no evidence to support this push, yet the government is getting corporations to do their dirty work for them anyway. They don’t know when the antibodies with the Booster will wane or what path they are taking us on.

My new Stack, on what’s really behind the panicked push for boosters:https://t.co/nNZbJrOBxM — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 20, 2021

“And they know it.” The public health establishment: “We have no data…so full speed ahead!”

Watch:

