This is a summary of the worst of Biden’s off the rails interview

















Republicans are calling for the release of the ABC News interview with Joe Biden. It’s obvious from what we heard so far and what is in the transcript, that his mental issues and lack of mental acuity are very serious.

Keep in mind that this interview was conducted by a Clinton operative.

INCOHERENT RAMBLE ABOUT HIS SON

At one point, he wandered off into an incoherent ramble about his deceased son and got the facts about his son wrong. Beau was a JAG officer, and a Major in the Delaware Army National Guard. He was not in the navy. He was in Iraq, never Afghanistan. Biden thought he was in Kosovo but that war ended by the time Beau Biden was overseas.

The following exchange was in response to a question about a combat soldier and the withdrawal. Apparently, Biden didn’t understand or jumped to his favorite out — lying. This exchange is crazy on every level. Army Special Forces officer Javier McKay agrees we had to cut our losses in Afghanistan but his complaint is about the withdrawal. Biden has no idea how to answer appropriately.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I– I think a lot of– a lot of Americans, and a l– even a lot of veterans who served in Afghanistan agree with you on the big, strategic picture. They believe we had to get out. But I wonder how you respond to an Army Special Forces officer, Javier McKay (PH). He did seven tours. He was shot twice. He agrees with you. He says, “We have to cut our losses in Afghanistan.” But he adds, “I just wish we could’ve left with honor.”

BIDEN: Look, that’s like askin’ my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major– I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I’m sure h– he had regrets comin’ out of Afganista– I mean, out of Iraq.

He had regrets to what’s– how– how it’s going. But the idea– what’s the alternative? The alternative is why are we staying in Afghanistan? Why are we there? Don’t you think that the one– you know who’s most disappointed in us getting out? Russia and China. They’d love us to continue to have to–

Beau had regrets? No, he didn’t. He stayed in the National Guard and proudly served.

CAN’T BLAME TRUMP ANY LONGER

He can’t blame Donald Trump any longer, although he probably doesn’t realize it. He said he would have done the same thing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So would you have withdrawn troops like this even if President Trump had not made that deal with the Taliban?

BIDEN: I would’ve tried to figure out how to withdraw those troops, yes, because look, George. There is no good time to leave Afghanistan. Fifteen years ago would’ve been a problem, 15 years from now. The basic choice is am I gonna send your sons and your daughters to war in Afghanistan in perpetuity?

STEPHANOPOLOUS: “Would you have withdrawn troops like this even if President Trump had not made that deal with the Taliban?” BIDEN: “I would have tried to figure out how to withdraw those troops. Yes.” pic.twitter.com/MIyvrZoJoA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 19, 2021

THE BIG LIE

His military advisors and others warned him but he denied it. About two dozen state department officials serving at the embassy in Kabul sent an internal memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and another top State Department official last month warning of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But your top military advisors warned against withdrawing on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops.

BIDEN: No, they didn’t. It was split. Tha– that wasn’t true. That wasn’t true.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They didn’t tell you that they wanted troops to stay?

BIDEN: No. Not at — not in terms of whether we were going to get out in a timeframe all troops. They didn’t argue against that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So no one told — your military advisors did not tell you, “No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It’s been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that”?

BIDEN: No. No one said that to me that I can recall. Look, George, the reason why it’s been stable for a year is because the last president said, “We’re leaving. And here’s the deal I wanna make with you, Taliban. We’re agreeing to leave if you agree not to attack us between now and the time we leave on May the 1st.”

“No, no one said that to me that I can recall.” So Biden may have just forgotten that people told him this was going to be a disaster?pic.twitter.com/i1Fokv5gHs — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 19, 2021

NO ONE’S BEING KILLED SINCE 4-5 DAYS AGO

In the next exchange, he claimed no one’s being killed. That was untrue. Thanks to the Embassy, the Taliban have all the information about every person who helped the US. They are going door-to-door to kill them. Three have been hung. The family of one man was murdered except for the 10-year-old daughter who was handed over to the Taliban militants.

Also in the exchange, he heartlessly claimed the people falling off planes happened 4 or 5 days ago. The interview was Wednesday and the horror was two days before.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Still a lotta pandemonium outside the airport.

BIDEN: Oh, there is. But, look, b– but no one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now. People are– we got 1,000-somewhat, 1,200 out, yesterday, a couple thousand today. And it’s increasing. We’re gonna get those people out.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But we’ve all seen the pictures. We’ve seen those hundreds of people packed into a C-17. You’ve seen Afghans falling–

BIDEN: That was four days ago, five days ago.

Biden dismisses Afghans falling out of planes by saying “that was 4-5 days ago.” It was 2 days ago. pic.twitter.com/jWaxaHXsMT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2021

NO ONE’S IN SYRIA

We have 900 troops in Syria, but he said this:

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about the threat to the United States? Most intelligence analysis has predicted that Al Qaeda would come back 18 to 24 months after a withdrawal of American troops. Is that analysis now being revised? Could it be sooner?

BIDEN: It could be. But George, look, here’s the deal. Al Qaeda, ISIS, they metastasize. There’s a significantly greater threat to the United States from Syria. There’s a significantly greater threat from East Africa. There’s significant greater threat to other places in the world than it is from the mountains of Afghanistan. And we have maintained the ability to have an over-the-horizon capability to take them out. We’re– we don’t have military in Syria to make sure that we’re gonna be protected–

Joe Biden: “We don’t have military in Syria.” The U.S. has 900 troops. pic.twitter.com/zXywawGsD4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2021

PSYCHOANALYSIS OF TERRORISTS

Biden claims in the next response that the Taliban are “going through sort of an existential crisis”? Is he nuts — probably yes? The Taliban don’t give two figs about what the international community thinks and he’s clueless on what they think.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What happens now in Afghanistan? Do you believe the Taliban have changed?

BIDEN: No. I think– let me put it this way. I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do. But look, they have–

STEPHANOPOULOS: They care about their beliefs more?

BIDEN: Well, they do. But they also care about whether they have food to eat, whether they have an income that they can provide for their f– that they can make any money and run an economy. They care about whether or not they can hold together the society that they in fact say they care so much about.

I’m not counting on any of that. I’m not cou– but that is part of what I think is going on right now in terms of I– I’m not sure I would’ve predicted, George, nor would you or anyone else, that when we decided to leave, that they’d provide safe passage for Americans to get out.

Safe passage?

An Afghan man sent me this video which he said was raked outside Kabul airport today. How are Americans and Afghans supposed to get through this? pic.twitter.com/PjRTvof5p5 — Jeff Schogol (@JeffSchogol) August 19, 2021

Biden: The Taliban faces an “existential crisis”; “they care about whether they have food to eat, whether they have an income that can make any money & run an economy” Adds, “no one” would’ve predicted the Taliban would agree “to provide safe passage for Americans to get out” pic.twitter.com/VdWUR344VQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2021

GOD HELP US 9/11 IS COMING WHILE WE HAVE OPEN BORDERS

People should be worried about 9/11. Terrorists, known or suspected are pouring through our open borders. Around New York, all anyone talks about are masks and vaccine passports. That’s important, but this is more important.

Biden says on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, America’s goals in Afghanistan will be achieved and a messy withdrawal was inevitable. “If we had gotten out a long time ago, getting out would be messy no matter when it occurred.” pic.twitter.com/ttMr3zjpUy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2021

OFF THE RAILS

He went off the rails over China and Russia, but couldn’t even complete his thought. Stephanopoulos, who, along with the entire media, covers for him, quickly moved away from the question. Here’s the exchange:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You talked about our adversaries, China and Russia. You already see China telling Taiwan, “See? You can’t count on the Americans.” (LAUGH)

BIDEN: Sh– why wouldn’t China say that? Look, George, the idea that w– there’s a fundamental difference between– between Taiwan, South Korea, NATO. We are in a situation where they are in– entities we’ve made agreements with based on not a civil war they’re having on that island or in South Korea, but on an agreement where they have a unity government that, in fact, is trying to keep bad guys from doin’ bad things to them.

We have made– kept every commitment. We made a sacred commitment to Article Five that if in fact anyone were to invade or take action against our NATO allies, we would respond. Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with– Taiwan. It’s not even comparable to talk about that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yeah, but those–

BIDEN: It’s not comparable to t–

WE KNEW THIS MAN WAS INCOMPETENT ALL ALONG. THANK THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND THE MEDIA FOR THIS. NANCY PELOSI IS OUT PRAISING BIDEN AND WHERE’S CLUELESS KAMALA?

