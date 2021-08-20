Masks, lockdowns, vaccine passports and a win for The Great Reset

















Maskers either don’t know or are deliberately pushing a false notion that masks protect from the virus when there is no significant benefit from wearing masks, at least not for children. They’re possibly useless. Lockdowns don’t work and until recently, there has been little rebellion. Finally, restaurant owners in Staten Island are revolting and are defying the vaccine orders from communist Mayor de Blasio.

There is a higher purpose to all of this for many elites who haunt the halls of our top universities like Grim Reapers, waiting to experiment on the human condition without resistance. The pandemic is their path to the New World Order and The Great Reset.

People refuse to think independently on these issues, relying on special interest-appointed ‘experts.’ The elites are taking advantage of fear and chaotic public health reports.

Elitists in the public health sector and their political allies are destroying the world economy. They are destroying the middle class and small business owners, the backbone of capitalism. Big Box and other Big Corps are growing in size and wealth. They are also obedient to the political elites or is it vice versa?

If you feel like you are being manipulated and controlled, you are. The elites know they are destroying the middle class, but do you? They aren’t stupid and what appears to be illogical only makes sense if they are trying to destroy what we have in the Western World and, as Nazi-like Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum says, “Build Back Better.”

You have heard Joe Biden use the slogan and we now know his ‘build back better’ is to bring in socialism/communism. He is an aged, befuddled man who is a tool of the hard-left who never have to be held accountable with him as their figurehead. It’s a perfect scenario.

The inequality they speak of isn’t their concern. The elites, our rulers, are creating it. It’s otherwise known as the Great Divide. Marx called it the divide between the proletariat and the ‘great unwashed.’

The Great Reset Is the Objective And They Believe They Are Winning

They don’t want us to own anything because they are creating a Marxist utopia. As you can see in Schwab’s latest clip, he is using the pandemic to destroy the economy, small businesses, and our educational system. Everything, all our needs, will come from Big Corps.

NEW – Klaus Schwab’s WEF has posted its latest dream for us all: “This is how our lives could soon look,” from “ghost kitchens” and “cloud markets” to ID humans by their heartbeats.pic.twitter.com/qHuPFVvAil — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 18, 2021

They want to manipulate our genes. The New World Order wants you to believe freedom is a lie.

⚡⚡⚡

The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans – this was said publicly by Klaus Schwab.

Do you need further proof that what is happening is a direct human experience. pic.twitter.com/GPaqudRZwc — Hi Dear (@HiDearZaki2) August 18, 2021

Climate Change Hysteria for the Non-Independent Thinkers

In addition to the pandemic, the Left is using climate change as a ruse to attain world domination. If you give your money to the likes of Al Gore, John Kerry, and AOC, they’ll cure climate change. How absurd. They waste the money they are given now on leftist causes.

Communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti admitted the real reason for the climate change hysteria is to overturn the capitalist system.

