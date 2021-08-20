Masks, lockdowns, vaccine passports and a win for The Great Reset

Maskers either don’t know or are deliberately pushing a false notion that masks protect from the virus when there is no significant benefit from wearing masks, at least not for children. They’re possibly useless. Lockdowns don’t work and until recently, there has been little rebellion. Finally, restaurant owners in Staten Island are revolting and are defying the vaccine orders from communist Mayor de Blasio.
There is a higher purpose to all of this for many elites who haunt the halls of our top universities like Grim Reapers, waiting to experiment on the human condition without resistance. The pandemic is their path to the New World Order and The Great Reset.
People refuse to think independently on these issues, relying on special interest-appointed ‘experts.’ The elites are taking advantage of fear and chaotic public health reports.
Elitists in the public health sector and their political allies are destroying the world economy. They are destroying the middle class and small business owners, the backbone of capitalism. Big Box and other Big Corps are growing in size and wealth. They are also obedient to the political elites or is it vice versa?
If you feel like you are being manipulated and controlled, you are. The elites know they are destroying the middle class, but do you? They aren’t stupid and what appears to be illogical only makes sense if they are trying to destroy what we have in the Western World and, as Nazi-like Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum says, “Build Back Better.”
You have heard Joe Biden use the slogan and we now know his ‘build back better’ is to bring in socialism/communism. He is an aged, befuddled man who is a tool of the hard-left who never have to be held accountable with him as their figurehead. It’s a perfect scenario.
The inequality they speak of isn’t their concern. The elites, our rulers, are creating it. It’s otherwise known as the Great Divide. Marx called it the divide between the proletariat and the ‘great unwashed.’
The Great Reset Is the Objective And They Believe They Are Winning
They don’t want us to own anything because they are creating a Marxist utopia. As you can see in Schwab’s latest clip, he is using the pandemic to destroy the economy, small businesses, and our educational system. Everything, all our needs, will come from Big Corps.
NEW – Klaus Schwab’s WEF has posted its latest dream for us all: “This is how our lives could soon look,” from “ghost kitchens” and “cloud markets” to ID humans by their heartbeats.pic.twitter.com/qHuPFVvAil
They want to manipulate our genes. The New World Order wants you to believe freedom is a lie.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans – this was said publicly by Klaus Schwab.
Do you need further proof that what is happening is a direct human experience. pic.twitter.com/GPaqudRZwc
Climate Change Hysteria for the Non-Independent Thinkers
In addition to the pandemic, the Left is using climate change as a ruse to attain world domination. If you give your money to the likes of Al Gore, John Kerry, and AOC, they’ll cure climate change. How absurd. They waste the money they are given now on leftist causes.
Communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti admitted the real reason for the climate change hysteria is to overturn the capitalist system.
Capitalism for them but not for us.
Just read about two Grand Old Politburo fellow travelers asking for more immigrants. (Murkowski (CCP), Cassidy)
Let’s vote harder next time in the Kabuki.
About the climate change, ozone hole, globlull warming, how is letting in tens of millions going to be good for the Gaia worshipping cult?
I also made it clear that Socialism means equality of income or nothing, and that under Socialism you would not be allowed to be poor.
You would be forcibly fed, clothed, lodged, taught, and employed whether you liked it or not.
If it were discovered that you had not the character and industry enough to be worth all this trouble, you might possibly be executed in a kindly manner…
George Bernard Shaw, Intelligent Woman’s Guide to Socialism, 1928.
The virulent tone of the booklet, indicates that the Communist Party would like to create a new Pavlovian trigger word for this period in psychological warfare, and believes “Birchite” might be put into language this way, replacing “McCarthyite”…the communists now seek to create a new scare word.
Ed Hunter commenting on the booklet Fascist Revival, published by the CPUSA, which purports to tell the story of the John Birch Society.
It’s a big mistake for everyone to keep calling this “The Great Reset”. That sounds benign and without dangers for the future. The lockdowns, and its results, have shown it is a return to the era of Feudal Lords. First there was the Amazons and others who continue to gain big profits. Then the Evictions, where Mega-Corporations are buying tens of thousands of private rental property. “You will own nothing” is the motto of the new and improved Feudalism. Eventually we will have our own version of China’s “Factory City” here in the US, where even an individual food cart is prohibited.
Hmm. Alex Jones vs. Transhumanism.
Clowns to the Left, Clowns to the Right, and here we are stuck in the middle. On the one side, Feudalism, and the other Social Darwinism.
Only FOOLS trust their Government. As Reagan warned us, Freedom is only one generation from extinction. You NEVER let Governments take any powers not delegated to them by the People. You don’t allow Executives to make Mandates and call it Law, you force Legislatures to do their job.