Biden’s Radical Gun Grab Would Destroy US Gun Ownership

By
M Dowling
-
7
1418

In his speech today, Joe Biden called for lawmakers to basically destroy gun ownership in the United States. He exploited the deaths in Uvalde to push his radical gun grab. There was no sign of compassion for the lost lives. He only cares about ideology and politics. Today was theater.

Joe Biden has a plan to infringe on the Second Amendment in every way possible. His worst proposal is to repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. Translated, that means anyone can sue a manufacturer if someone uses their gun to kill or harm someone. It’s no different than suing Ford for someone using one of their cars to ram someone with one of their vehicles.

He spread the usual lies and feigned the usual concern. Biden’s the same evil, corrupt person he was when he was ushered into the Senate by segregationists.

What a liar:

Biden said he would come for American’s guns.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Maskedfor Protection from Government Cameras
Maskedfor Protection from Government Cameras
43 minutes ago

Biden’s gun grab will destroy Biden. And all of the oath-breaking traitors with him. Pass whatever laws you wish. Think you can make us obey if we don’t wish to? That will be an iteresting time, but we all know how that experiment will work. Begin violent efforts to take away our Rights? Our Property? I’m one vet who says you don’t know what guerrilla warfare is. Yet.

3
Reply
pilgrimson
pilgrimson
18 minutes ago
Reply to  Maskedfor Protection from Government Cameras

Day one when that bill is passed, I will become a criminal

1
Reply
Kramo
Kramo
42 minutes ago

Well, I guess we just can’t let it happen then.

2
Reply
Anonymous
Anonymous
27 minutes ago

All I can say is gun sanctuary states. The reason Schumer doesn’t want to do any gun legislation before the election because a lot of Democrats have bought guns and he wants to blame the republicans that is why the only ones you hear anything out of, is the Democrats who aren’t running for re-election or the stupid ones. I’ll say again, gun sanctuary states.

0
Reply
Tha Sarge
Tha Sarge
25 minutes ago

Keep Pushing you schmuck.

0
Reply
Jack
Jack
22 minutes ago

From my cold dead hand’s. FJB. Ban the Marxist demorats and this fraudulently anointed POTUS!

0
Reply