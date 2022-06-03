Biden’s Radical Gun Grab Would Destroy US Gun Ownership

In his speech today, Joe Biden called for lawmakers to basically destroy gun ownership in the United States. He exploited the deaths in Uvalde to push his radical gun grab. There was no sign of compassion for the lost lives. He only cares about ideology and politics. Today was theater.

Joe Biden has a plan to infringe on the Second Amendment in every way possible. His worst proposal is to repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. Translated, that means anyone can sue a manufacturer if someone uses their gun to kill or harm someone. It’s no different than suing Ford for someone using one of their cars to ram someone with one of their vehicles.

He spread the usual lies and feigned the usual concern. Biden’s the same evil, corrupt person he was when he was ushered into the Senate by segregationists.

We need to: Ban assault weapons — and if we can’t, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. Ban high-capacity magazines. Strengthen background checks. Enact safe storage laws and red flag laws. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2022

What a liar:

President Joe Biden: “This is not about taking away anyone’s guns, not about vilifying gun owners. In fact, we believe we should be treating responsible gun owners as an example of how every gun owner should behave.” pic.twitter.com/muuVEfQisi — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 3, 2022

Biden said he would come for American’s guns.

FLASHBACK Joe Biden said “bingo!” when asked if he was “gonna come for” Americans’ guns. pic.twitter.com/kk9uPKLzjP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2022

