Biden’s Spending Again for Heat Pump Factories We Don’t Need

The Biden administration said Friday that it used wartime authority to bolster the manufacturing of so-called energy-efficient heating and cooling technology. It’s an alternative to gas-powered residential furnaces.

The White House utilizes the Defense Production Act to mobilize the production of heat pumps.

Giulia Siccardo, director of the Energy Department’s Office of manufacturing and energy supply chains, told The Hill that the $169 million in funding the department announced Friday would allow companies to construct factories to build heat pumps.

The funds come from the Inflation Reduction Act — the Democrats’ big spending climate, tax, and health care law.

“Most of the companies that we announced today, seven out of the nine, are actually not yet manufacturing heat pumps here in the U.S., or heat pump components, in the U.S.Amer at scale,” Siccardo said.

Democrats probably run the companies. This is more of the government choosing winners with tax dollars from a bill that increased inflation.

How do you feel about a demented president deciding all this?

THERE ARE PLENTY OF HEAT PUMPS – NO SHORTAGE “This is absolutely shameful corporate welfare. But we’re to believe that, because it’s for the sake of climate change, all is well. I think that’s ridiculous,” Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, told Fox News Digital in an interview. Christian Gold Company Defies Industry’s Retirement Fearmongering Through Prayer and Biblical Hope “Of all the Biden administration’s claimed climate emergency declarations, this may be the craziest of them all,” Lieberman continued. “There is no shortage of heat pumps — it’s just that not every homeowner wants them. Consumers ought to decide for themselves. The government has no role in tilting the balance in favor of one energy source over another. That’s clearly what’s happening here.” Bloomberg reports: The Energy Department said it plans to use the law for another round of spending in 2024 to secure domestic manufacturing supply chains. Last year, it was considering using the emergency powers to boost production of solar panels, transformers, and hydrogen fuel cells. They won’t stop spending as long as they’re in power, and our economy is in grave danger so they can buy the votes of their climate extremists. HILLARY’S MAIN MAN JOHN PODESTA IS INVOLVED “Getting more American-made electric heat pumps on the market will help families and businesses save money with efficient heating and cooling technology,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. “These investments will create thousands of high-quality, good-paying manufacturing jobs and strengthen America’s energy supply chain, while creating healthier indoor spaces through home-grown clean energy technologies.” “Today’s Defense Production Act funds for heat pump manufacturing show that President Biden is treating climate change as the crisis it is,” added John Podesta, the White House clean energy czar. “These awards will grow domestic manufacturing, create good-paying jobs, and boost American competitiveness in industries of the future.” It’s not a crisis; it’s an excuse.

