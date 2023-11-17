WTH! This J6 Clip Suggests a Set Up

By
M Dowling
-
1
39

WTH! This J6 protester was arrested, then the handcuffs were taken off, and he fist-bumped another officer! Was this staged, or is this another informant or Fed? Why a fistbump?

The police welcomed them in. We knew that.

We can all recall that J6 panel member Bennie Thompson said the panel never reviewed the tapes.

“I’m not actually aware of any member of the committee who had access,” Thompson said. “We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video.”

When you have an agenda, only appearances matter.

So far, going through the clips, the insurrection worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Civil War is mostly a boring parade of middle-aged people. However, we have a long way to go.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
42 seconds ago

I have long wondered, except for some Antifa people that were inciting, but were not arrested, (I thought on the day I recognized from Portland videos), was anyone legitimately arrested. Now the truth is clear to see!

Imagination the ultra millions of dollars that will have to be paid to all those arrested and incarcerated, and those falsely given long sentences, some of whom were not even present. Those that have dealt with them falsely should be sentenced for the very crimes of which they falsely accused others.
The same should be said for attorney General James, Jack Smith etc.

The American people must demand total justice.
Unless they themselves are part of the plot to destroy the USA, no American voter should cast a ballot for a democrat in 2024. This great evil of injustice must be wiped out once and for all.

And the

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz