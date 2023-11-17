WTH! This J6 Clip Suggests a Set Up

WTH! This J6 protester was arrested, then the handcuffs were taken off, and he fist-bumped another officer! Was this staged, or is this another informant or Fed? Why a fistbump?
Proof Jan 6th Was An Inside Job
Capitol Police Uncuff January 6th Protestor
He takes the handcuffs and then he gets a fist bump… #J6footage #jan6 #J6 pic.twitter.com/XiB0pWtBDh
— Eleven (@mr11now) November 17, 2023
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
The police welcomed them in. We knew that.
ASK YOURSELF THIS:
DID THE “J6 Committee” QUESTION THIS POLICE OFFICER….
WAS THIS PERSON FEATURED ON THE FAKE “NEWS” J6 SHARADE? https://t.co/QwpA5Dk1y0
— Rudi London (@RudiLondon) November 11, 2023
We can all recall that J6 panel member Bennie Thompson said the panel never reviewed the tapes.
“I’m not actually aware of any member of the committee who had access,” Thompson said. “We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video.”
When you have an agenda, only appearances matter.
So far, going through the clips, the insurrection worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Civil War is mostly a boring parade of middle-aged people. However, we have a long way to go.
Proof Jan 6th Was An Inside Job
SHOCKING: If you look carefully, you can see the exact spot where @AOC was murdered by the J6 terrorists. pic.twitter.com/n7sR68ewJc
— Carpe Donktum (@CarpeDonktum) November 17, 2023
I have long wondered, except for some Antifa people that were inciting, but were not arrested, (I thought on the day I recognized from Portland videos), was anyone legitimately arrested. Now the truth is clear to see!
Imagination the ultra millions of dollars that will have to be paid to all those arrested and incarcerated, and those falsely given long sentences, some of whom were not even present. Those that have dealt with them falsely should be sentenced for the very crimes of which they falsely accused others.
The same should be said for attorney General James, Jack Smith etc.
The American people must demand total justice.
Unless they themselves are part of the plot to destroy the USA, no American voter should cast a ballot for a democrat in 2024. This great evil of injustice must be wiped out once and for all.
And the