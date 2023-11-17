WTH! This J6 Clip Suggests a Set Up

WTH! This J6 protester was arrested, then the handcuffs were taken off, and he fist-bumped another officer! Was this staged, or is this another informant or Fed? Why a fistbump?

Proof Jan 6th Was An Inside Job Capitol Police Uncuff January 6th Protestor He takes the handcuffs and then he gets a fist bump… #J6footage #jan6 #J6 pic.twitter.com/XiB0pWtBDh — Eleven (@mr11now) November 17, 2023

The police welcomed them in. We knew that.

ASK YOURSELF THIS: DID THE “J6 Committee” QUESTION THIS POLICE OFFICER…. WAS THIS PERSON FEATURED ON THE FAKE “NEWS” J6 SHARADE? https://t.co/QwpA5Dk1y0 — Rudi London (@RudiLondon) November 11, 2023

We can all recall that J6 panel member Bennie Thompson said the panel never reviewed the tapes.

“I’m not actually aware of any member of the committee who had access,” Thompson said. “We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video.”

When you have an agenda, only appearances matter.

So far, going through the clips, the insurrection worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and the Civil War is mostly a boring parade of middle-aged people. However, we have a long way to go.

Proof Jan 6th Was An Inside Job SHOCKING: If you look carefully, you can see the exact spot where @AOC was murdered by the J6 terrorists. pic.twitter.com/n7sR68ewJc — Carpe Donktum (@CarpeDonktum) November 17, 2023

