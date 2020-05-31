Biden’s staff is funding rioters as the cities burn

Joe Biden has said nothing, insofar as we know, against the riots destroying businesses owned by black people or burning down housing projects where minorities live. We wondered if it wasn’t a political calculation. Now we know it is.

Biden’s staff is donating to bail for rioters. That is not simply condoning, it’s promoting and backing the riots.

Cities are burning and Biden’s staff are funding it. That is the truth.

REUTERS

Reuters reports “Campaign staff for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are advertising their donations to a group that pays bail fees in Minneapolis after the city’s police jailed people protesting [rioting] the killing of a black man by a white police officer.”

“At least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the practice of cash bail, or making people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment. The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.”

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to Reuters that the former vice president opposes the institution of cash bail as a “modern-day debtors prison.”

However, he has said he wants President Trump imprisoned.

Reuters also reported, “But the campaign declined to answer questions on whether the donations were coordinated within the campaign, underscoring the politically thorny nature of the sometimes violent protests.”

Antifa and Black Lives Matter are domestic terrorist groups. Anyone supporting them, especially prominent personalities, should be forever condemned.

Even civil rights attorney Leo Terrell knows Democrats are not standing up against the violence and crime

“I am disappointed, shocked that there has been no Democratic lawmaker in the last 72 hours who have focused on the criminal activities of these individuals who are not protesting,” he stated. “These are criminals and they are breaking the law using the guise of caring about George Floyd,” he said.

It should be so damn easy to condemn the violence but Pelosi, Schumer, Biden won’t. It’s a political calculation and it’s evil.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Democrats are releasing hundreds of thousands of criminals from prison on the thinnest of excuses.

THE FAMOUS PEOPLE YOU ADMIRE ARE FUNDING CRIME

.@JoeBiden’s staff is donating to a fund that pays bail for people rioting in Minneapolis. This is CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work. The city is burning & Biden staff are funding it.https://t.co/K3KhjkFVqQ — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 30, 2020

Celebrities donating bail money to release arrested riotershttps://t.co/5XX5WGQe3Q — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 31, 2020