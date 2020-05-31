Riots were clearly pre-planned domestic terrorism by the radical left

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Last night’s riots in Dallas, Atlanta, and elsewhere were pre-planned by radical leftist organizations. Organizers were directing the crowd where to go. They had pallets of 100 bricks ready for rioters at strategic locations, and were yelling to the crowd “go left, there are 100 bricks on the corner over there”

This wasn’t random chaos, and it’s not grassroots.

As Attorney General Bill Barr said yesterday, the agitators are “far-left” and the violence appears to be planned.

“In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by left extremist groups, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from outside the state to promote the violence.”

We posted this next clip twice but it deserves posting again and again:

It’s obviously a setup, and it’s political.

Some black leaders in Atlanta are speaking out

The black community in Minnesota is speaking out:

Little do they know these leftists care little about them. They are ideologues and all they care about is their ideology. The really sad thing is President Trump is the first president to come along in a long time who really has helped black Americans.

Angela Stanton King is running for office in Atlanta and trying to bring white and black together:

The Antifa were in Oakland and elsewhere. They are domestic terrorists and could have been stopped years ago. Stop them now!

Portland:

