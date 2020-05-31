Riots were clearly pre-planned domestic terrorism by the radical left

Last night’s riots in Dallas, Atlanta, and elsewhere were pre-planned by radical leftist organizations. Organizers were directing the crowd where to go. They had pallets of 100 bricks ready for rioters at strategic locations, and were yelling to the crowd “go left, there are 100 bricks on the corner over there”

This wasn’t random chaos, and it’s not grassroots.

As Attorney General Bill Barr said yesterday, the agitators are “far-left” and the violence appears to be planned.

“In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by left extremist groups, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from outside the state to promote the violence.”

We posted this next clip twice but it deserves posting again and again:

People are waking up! This young man says these bricks were conveniently stacked on the sidewalk for them to use! What’s going on here?! #SetUp #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/pfdUoDIVsU — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) May 30, 2020

It’s obviously a setup, and it’s political.

Some black leaders in Atlanta are speaking out

I refuse to allow a bunch of ANTIFA affiliated thugs to come to my beloved city of Atlanta and burn it to the ground, under the guise of #BlackLivesMatter. They don’t give a damn about black lives. They only care about DESTRUCTION. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) May 30, 2020

The black community in Minnesota is speaking out:

The Black community in MN is calling out white Antifa members for starting the riots and destroying their communities. I keep telling y’all these white liberals are not our friends. #Democrats #GeorgeFloyd #minneapolis pic.twitter.com/bmdT6uHfUc — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) May 29, 2020

Little do they know these leftists care little about them. They are ideologues and all they care about is their ideology. The really sad thing is President Trump is the first president to come along in a long time who really has helped black Americans.

Angela Stanton King is running for office in Atlanta and trying to bring white and black together:

This is ANTIFA (white liberal socialists)~ these people are trying to start a race war. Do not allow them to come in your communities and destroy them leaving you behind with the devastation. ⁣These Good Samaritans are trying to stop them. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/6PXVKPF1wf — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) May 31, 2020

The Antifa were in Oakland and elsewhere. They are domestic terrorists and could have been stopped years ago. Stop them now!

I was at Downtown Oakland protests a little while ago. Let me say something; the people breaking glass, breaking into windows & starting fires were WHITE men wearing all black. They had hammers and walkie talkies. They were organized. BLM protestors did not start the violence! pic.twitter.com/I2HOdzFoHd — Asia (@AsiaJannelll) May 30, 2020

Portland:

Kicked in the head laying lifeless on the street A man had his teeth literally knocked out by Portland rioters Reporter @farleymedia shows how vicious these riots have become Nobody is safe No business is exempt from destruction pic.twitter.com/7x1PAfvy3a — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020