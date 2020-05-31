Update on woman who threw a Molotov cocktail into occupied police van

A Molotov Cocktail is a bomb and Samantha Shader, 27 years of age, threw one in the window of a police van, threatening the lives of the four officers inside. Fortunately, the gas didn’t ignite, but she did cause windows to shatter in the police van. Police wanted attempted murder charges. That’s not what they got.

The federal prosecutor came in, took over the case, and only charged her with damaging a police vehicle, instead of attempted murder that the NYPD requested.

They charged two others, Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, with damaging another police vehicle in a separate incident.

Forty-seven police vehicles, at least, were destroyed in New York City last night.

These terrorists could have killed police, but now they get off with a slap on the wrist because our FBI is _______ fill in the blank.

The NYPD wanted attempted murder charges and that does seem appropriate. Letting these people off with a minor charge will not discourage any of these domestic terrorists.

In Oakland, the murder of a federal security officer was labeled an act of domestic terrorism. Do these people protecting us have to die before they will charge someone appropriately??? Two officers were shot and suspects have not yet been named.