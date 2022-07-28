Biden’s Strangest Speech Yet

Of all the strange speeches Joe Biden has given, this is one of the most strange. Ignore the canned speech about the riot he calls an insurrection and watch his eyes. His eyes are wide open in a stare, and he doesn’t blink for over a minute or more. It doesn’t sound like his voice. It almost sounds dubbed. Given he was sick and that could be the problem, it’s still weird. He might be on a lot of drugs.

Then there is the speech which you can listen to in part below.

Democrats have spent more than a decade – since Barack Obama – making the police into scapegoats and endangering their lives. It’s the reason we have this lawlessness and disrespect. Yet, he’s trying to make the right look like the villains in the anti-police narrative.

There should never have been violence against the police that day, and they, too, could have been less violent. One killed Ashli Babbitt, and another beat Rose Boyland on video. It looks like the officer killed her, although the autopsy says it was the drug she was taking. The riot should never have happened, but it was not an insurrection.

One man just got a sentence of six years for trying to hit an officer with a stick. One man was accused of killing Officer Sicknick and was in solitary for 18 months. The charge is removed, and he pled guilty to two misdemeanors. He didn’t kill Officer Sicknick. People who were merely in the Capitol “parading” have gotten prison sentences.

They are paying the price, whereas Black Lives Matter pays almost no price in our two-tiered justice system. They are encouraged by Democrats, and their records are expunged. Biden’s staff and Kamala Harris helped raise funds to get them out of jail.

The riot was wrong. The aftermath with a looney attorney general is worse. It’s not as strange when you consider this is a takeover by a party infiltrated with fascists, globalists, and Marxists.

Brave women and men in uniform across America should never forget that the defeated former president of the United States watched January 6th happen and didn’t have the spine to act. In my remarks today to @noblenatl, I made that clear: https://t.co/pQ8E4IcZR1 pic.twitter.com/uO60QO0Wrz — President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2022

The Lady Who Trespassed

This lady has cancer, and she’s 69 years old. All she did was walk into the Capitol. Pam Hemphill, a 69-year-old woman from Idaho with cancer and no criminal history, has been sentenced to two months in prison by a DC judge for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6.

She is also a substance abuse counselor and has spent much of her life helping others.

She pleaded guilty to the charge after her attorney assured her that due to her age, cancer diagnosis, and with her clean record, a short probation would be the result of the hearing. Instead, both Hemphill and her attorney were shocked by the prison sentence.

Judge Lamberth decided to make an example of a 69-year-old with breast cancer. This is strange. This isn’t American.

