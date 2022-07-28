Globalist Head of WHO Speaks About Monkeypox, COVID, et al

Tedros Adhanom, the head of the World Health Organization, is the man who wants to be the global ruler of pandemics, so it’s important to know what he’s planning. He’s a Marxist and a globalist. His goals will usurp some of the sovereignty of 194 nations.

He’s very close to Maoist China and was a member of a party the US called a terrorist organization. He is still close with them.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the head of a globalist push to use health as a way to seize power. Tedros is not our friend. He pushes mandatory vaccines, lockdowns, and masks and is working with the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, President Xi, and the UN – our enemies.

Watch:

