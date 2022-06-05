Biden’s Terrible, Awful, Lousy Poll Numbers

In a new poll, Joe Biden has a 28% and 27% approval on inflation and gas prices with 71% and 72% disapproving respectively. All I want to know is who are the 28% and 27%? Why do they approve?

Eighty-three percent say that the economy is “extremely or very important” to how they will vote, and 80 percent say inflation is “extremely or very important” to how they will vote. Seventy-four percent say gas prices are “extremely or very important.”

Joe still has 37% of the people fooled thinking the economic recovery is good. The reason for that could be the media backing him up. He prattles on about low unemployment and jobs created with the media promoting the line. What he leaves out is the shortage of employees is hurting the economy and only 8 million jobs came back (not created), out of the 10 million we lost. We haven’t even caught up to where we were yet.

The state average for gas is up to $6.30 and the national average is now $4.82. At the same time, there are stations that have to charge more to survive. In Mendocino, the one gas station is charging just under $10 for a gallon of gas. The owner can’t stay in business if she charges less. The election will most likely go dramatically against Democrats because of the anemic economy. Unless they go to mail-in ballots over Monkeypox. Next time you pull up to a gas station, remember that Biden did this but, more importantly, we are all learning pronouns. So there! The IPSOS Poll

NEW: @ABC / @Ipsos Biden Job Approval: Inflation

Approve 28% (-1)

Disapprove 71% (+2) Gas Prices

Approve 27% (-4)

Disapprove 72% (+4) The Economic Recovery

Approve 37% (-3)

Disapprove 61% (+2) (-+ from April)https://t.co/uDLPdFSuuQ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 5, 2022

The poll is a drag, suggesting Democrats will lose big in November.

ABC POLL: “Biden is a serious drag on Democratic candidates nationwide … he is badly underwater on all of the top issues.” pic.twitter.com/UTcz7Jg58W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022

Prices for everything are going up and salaries can’t keep up.

ABC: “Prices today, including food, rents, and gas, are up 8.3% from a year ago — FAR more than wages.” pic.twitter.com/xIQ3oQw7oB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022

Biden’s advisor tried spinning it, claiming he has done a lot, quoting the lie that the US has hit record oil and gas production. Biden’s actually blocking any worthwhile oil and gas leases and regulating them out of existence.

The only thing Biden has done is release barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and deplete our emergency stores. Prices have not come down as he hoped.

Given there could be some price gauging, it is likely some small stations have to charge higher prices to survive.

Nationwide, gas prices have doubled.

