Dem Rep Calls for a 1,000% Excise Tax on AR-15s or Any Gun Like It

Democrats never let a good crisis go to waste and that’s very true when there is a mass shooting they can blame on white people or guns.

That is the case with Rep. Don Beyer who is calling for a 1,000% excise tax on AR-15 style weapons, Business Insider reports. That means any rifle Democrats decide they don’t like.

Democrats have made up terms for rifles they don’t like such as “assault rifle” or “weapons of war” to embellish their war of words on the Second Amendment.

Beyer said his bill is a “creative pathway” to restrict AR-15 sales with only Democratic votes. He added, “We think that a 1,000% fee on assault weapons is just the kind of restrictive measure that creates enough fiscal impact to qualify for reconciliation.”

By that he means they should pass it with reconciliation which only requires a simple majority to pass as opposed to 60 votes.

It’s “creative” but also likely unconstitutional. Nor would it do a thing to stop madmen who decide to kill people.

New AR-15-style guns range from $500 to over $2,000 depending on location, NBC News reported. That means a 1,000% tax on the weapon would add $5,000 to $20,000 to their final sales price, making it unaffordable for the average buyer.

The bill also allows an aggressive tax on bullets and guns with more than ten rounds.

THE NARRATIVE

The Buffalo killer was a white supremacist, but he was also a leftist greenie. The Uvalde killer, a Hispanic teen, was not political, just insane. However, the Left used the Buffalo killer to stereotype white people and the Uvalde killer to tear into gun rights.

Democrats have made it clear they don’t want any semi-automatics.

If you want proof of the double standard, check this clip out and Joe Biden’s response when it’s a white killer or non white, put together by the talented Twitter user Maze Moore.

You can always tell if a killer is white by Biden’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/v2TE3L6yqv — Maze (@mazemoore) June 4, 2022

Related