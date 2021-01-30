Biden’s terrorist first vaccine policy! GITMO POWs get vaccine next week

Update: Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby deceptively said the Pentagon paused the plan to vaccinate the terrorists. The Pentagon claims they were having difficulty setting up war crimes hearings because the terrorists weren’t vaccinated. They will vaccinate them on a voluntary basis according to priorities. They are reviewing it but it looks like they will still vaccinate them before other Americans.

The Biden administration is giving the Covid-19 vaccine to Gitmo detainees before most Americans get the shot. The media is completely uninterested.

TERRORISTS FIRST, AMERICANS LAST

The vaccine is very slow in coming in the United States, but, just the same, murderous terrorists will get it imminently – next week.

The Biden administration has confirmed that vaccines will be given to Guantanamo Bay detainees and a spokesman for the Department of Defense says detainees are getting the shot under “the Department’s priority distribution plan.”

As Daily Mail reports, al Qaeda terrorists and the 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed will get it before most Americans.

Some 9/11 responders blasted it as ‘the theater of the absurd.’

Tom Von Essen, who was city Fire Commissioner during 9/11, said: ‘You can’t make this up. The ridiculousness of what we get from our government.’

This government is the moral government — as they describe themselves at least. This ‘magnanimous’ gesture is their idea of moral as even the elderly can’t get the vaccine.

In fact, at some time soon, the vaccine, our vaccine, will be sent globally, before anyone in the USA gets it.

On KSM getting the vaccine, Essen said “It’s f—ing nuts.”

Apparently 80 million people voted for a terrorist first policy. Absolutely sick this admin would prioritize those monsters while Americans are still trying to get a hold of the vaccine! Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to get COVID-19 vaccine in Gitmo https://t.co/Hq9uTWmkh5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 30, 2021

