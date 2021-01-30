Joe acts the dictator and his press secretary lies for him

Joe Biden is acting like a dictator and his press secretary Jen Psaki is lying for him. She is cleverly telling half-truths.

BACKGROUND

Biden told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos in October that “you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.”

WATCH:

He’s talking about tax policy, of course. But it’s still worth re-visiting in light of starting his administration focused almost entirely on legislating through executive orders. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

While he’s talking about tax policy in the clip, he’s now using it for literally everything. If anything, it makes him a bigger dictator.

A REPORTER ASKED THE QUESTION AND GOT DECEIT IN RETURN

DC Examiner reporter Rob Crilly asked the question. Jen Psaki’s answer was that Crilly took it out of context, which makes her dishonest. It’s true the context is different, but the action and consequence make it a perfect metaphor.

“I’m sort of trying to reconcile this [inaudible] 26 executive orders now and reconcile that with the campaign rhetoric …. Joe Biden said the word ‘limitations’ on the use of executive actions, things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy and we need consensus.” said Crilly.

He continued, “I think you said earlier that some of these executive orders will be used to roll back some of the immoral things that the previous administration had done. If you’re calling these things immoral, is that seeking consensus and unity? And then also does it suggest that President Biden sees himself as perhaps a benevolent dictator?”

PSAKI DISTORTS AND DIVERTS

Psaki answered in a condescending manner and pretended the 40 executive orders that flout the law and fundamentally transform the USA is nothing more than what any past president has done.

“I’m sure this wasn’t your intention, but I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context. He was asked about tax reform and whether that could be done via executive order during the interview with George Stephanopoulos, which you’re referring to,” Psaki responded. “I think the question is pretty important context for everybody and he said, no. And the president also said during an interview with columnists back in December, that he didn’t think executive action should be used for everything. And that certainly is his point of view.”

WATCH:



Psaki went on to say that there were “harmful, detrimental, and yes, immoral” actions taken by the “prior administration” that Biden “felt he could not wait to overturn.” She then concluded by saying, “He is going to use the levers that every president in history has used, executive actions. But he also feels it’s important to work with Congress and not just one party, but both parties to get things done.”

Amoral, corrupt liars are now the arbiters of morality in America.

Related